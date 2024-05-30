Isle of Man TT session today cancelled due to road traffic accident

Thursday session on the Mountain Course cancelled

Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man TT on Thursday evening has been cancelled.

Confirmation at 5pm on May 30 read: “Due to a road traffic collision that occurred on the Mountain Course, the Clerk of The Course has confirmed that this evening's qualifying session is now cancelled to allow the appropriate services to manage the incident.

“An updated schedule will follow shortly.”

Manx Radio reported that the Mountain Road was shut at 2.35pm on Thursday due to the accident.

It was closed from the hairpin in Ramsey to the Bungalow and was expected to stay shut "for a significant period of time".

It is the second of the first four 2024 Isle of Man TT sessions to be cancelled.

On Tuesday, bad weather forced the cancellation of the schedule.

Although weather was fine and the bikes were 90 minutes from getting going on Thursday, a completely separate incident has caused them to pause until Friday.

Friday is set to be an extra long day on the Mountain Course, as a result of Tuesday's cancellation.

The new timetable for Friday May 31 is:
12:30 - Roads Close
13:00 - Sidecars
13:45 - Supersport/Supertwin
14:45 - Superbike/Superstock
18:00 - All Roads Close
18:30 - Superbike/Superstock
19:30 - Sidecar 

