Michael Dunlop unsure if he’ll race to the same age as uncle Joey

Michael Dunlop has paid a tribute to his legendary uncle Joey after receiving an award for his Isle of Man TT exploits.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons hosted a reception at Parliament Buildings in Belfast on Monday to credit Dunlop.

This year, Dunlop set a new record for the most race wins in Isle of Man TT history.

His 29th victory was particularly emotional because he edged the record previously set by Joey Dunlop, his uncle who died 24 years ago in a road racing accident.

The record had stood since 2000.

But Dunlop won four times at this year’s TT, twice apiece on the Supersport and Supertwin machines.

He also set a new 135mph lap record in the Superbike race.

Dunlop was denied an extra victory by a bizarre problem with his helmet visor. Footage captured him, while clearly leading a race, pulling over to remove his gloves and his helmet and refastening the strap. He was unable to recover the victory.

But on Monday, Dunlop was quoted by Belfast Newsletter as he received adulation: “In this job it’s hard to be recognised and it’s fantastic to be here.

“It’s because of the TT and that’s the long and short of it, and the TT is just a fantastic event.

“When you look at it, Joey was 48 when he got his last three wins and I don’t know if I’ll ever get to that point, but to get the record was the be all and end all because Joey was the biggest name ever in road racing to a degree and the greatest road racer of all time."

Dunlop is currently 35 years old.

He continued: “To be in the same boat as Joey and break that record left me as the best TT rider of all time and that was always the goal that I wanted to achieve.”

Minister Lyons said: “I am delighted to mark Michael’s incredible success at the 2024 Isle of Man TT.

“The skill and courage of the racers as they reach speeds of over 220mph are remarkable and this year Michael also set a new lap record of 135mph during the Superbike race.

“I have no doubt that as Michael moves forward in his career, more success will follow.

“His passion and commitment make him a great ambassador for the sport and an inspiration to new generations of road racers.”