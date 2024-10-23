2025 Manx Grand Prix dates and schedule announced

The 2025 Manx Grand Prix will take place from Sunday 17th August to Monday 25th August 2025.

2025 MANX GRAND PRIX SCHEDULE Qualifying

Sunday 17th August Manx Grand Prix Afternoon Qualifying Qualifying

Monday 18th August Manx Grand Prix Evening Qualifying Qualifying

Tuesday 19th August Manx Grand Prix Evening Qualifying Qualifying

Wednesday 20th August Afternoon Qualifying (contingency)

Classic TT Evening Qualifying Qualifying

Thursday 21st August Afternoon Qualifying (contingency)

Classic TT & Manx Grand Prix Evening Qualifying Qualifying

Friday 22nd August Classic TT & Manx Grand Prix Afternoon Qualifying

Evening Qualifying (contingency) Race Day 1

Saturday 23rd August Supertwin Manx Grand Prix

Supersport Manx Grand Prix

Classic TT Qualifying Rest Day

Sunday 24th August Contingency Race Day 2

Monday 25th August (Bank Holiday) Junior Manx Grand Prix

Senior Manx Grand Prix

Classic TT Qualifying

The 2025 edition promises to deliver an increased number of races as part of the fresh, action-packed modern race programme that will see the event return to its clubman sporting roots, focussing on developing the next generation of TT riders and upholding the traditions of the famous event going into its 102nd year.



The six days of practicing will commence on Sunday 17th August 2025 ahead of the four-race schedule taking place across the action-packed Summer Bank Holiday weekend, with the 2025 Manx drawing to a close on Monday 25th August with the headline Senior Manx Grand Prix.



With the Supersport and Supertwin machines now at the heart of the programme, spectators can expect intense competition, showcasing the skill and dedication of motorcycle road racings rising stars. The new schedule will maintain the spirit of the Manx Grand Prix while also evolving to provide a fresh experience for racers and fans alike.



A key change for the upcoming event is the removal of classic racing from the Manx Grand Prix schedule. This decision allows the reintroduction of the Classic TT, which will run in tandem as a standalone event in the Isle of Man’s racing calendar. This move is aimed at sustaining a second Mountain Course road race event, allowing the Manx Motor Cycle Club to concentrate on modern racing categories and its long-standing tradition of nurturing rising stars of the sport.



John McBride, Chairman of the Manx Motor Cycle Club said: "We are incredibly excited for the 2025 Manx Grand Prix. The revised race programme, and modern racing focus will offer competitors and fans alike a highly competitive and thrilling spectacle. We are pleased to be able to give our riders better value for money with two races per class, as well as increased practice time, and feel that this re-focussed approach, will ensure that the event can continue to play an important role in road racing for many years to come.”