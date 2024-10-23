Official: Classic TT to make 2025 return

The Isle of Man TT has announced that the Classic TT will return in 2025 having not been staged since 2019.

The Classic TT for vintage machinery from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s first took place in 2013 and ran through to 2019.

Since 2022, however, the classic events on the Isle of Man have been folded into a revamped Manx Grand Prix event run over fewer days.

For 2025, the Classic TT will return in its own right but will still run alongside the Manx GP over two weeks in August.

While the two events will run parallel to each other, the Manx GP will start on Sunday 17 August and run to Monday 25, while the Classic TT will be staged between 20-29 August.

The dates for the Classic TT have also been set to avoid the Cadwell British Superbike round in a bid to ensure the TT’s biggest names cane take part in the event.

The Classic TT will run to a five-race schedule, featuring the Formula 1 TT, Lightweight TT for 250s and Historic Junior TT on the first day.

The second day of racing will comprise the Historic Senior TT for pre-73 machines and the Senior Classic TT, which will be the second Superbike contest of the event following the Formula 1 race.

Paul Phillips, the Isle of Man TT’s head of motorsport, said” “The Classic TT captured the imagination of fans when it ran previously, and we are excited to bring it back as a celebration of some of the most iconic decades in TT history.

“The 80s and 90s in particular were a time of intense rivalries, iconic machines and record breaking racing, and this event will be a place where fans can reconnect with those unforgettable moments.

“The Classic TT will not only honour the great riders of those eras but also provide a chance to see some of legendary machines roar back to life on the Mountain Course, piloted by the best riders of the modern day.”

The Manx GP will feature four races on its bill in 2025 - two for the Supertwin machines and 2 for the Supersport bikes.

A spokesperson for the TT said it will work with the Manx Motorcycle Club over the next few years to develop the Manx GP properly into a “stepping stone to the TT”.

The Classic TT will also be more closely aligned with the Isle of Man TT through its branding, with the TT+ live stream platform set to be used in some capacity - though there are currently no details on what this might entail at this stage.

This change to the Classic TT and Manx GP comes after a heavily weather disrupted 2024 Manx GP in August, with all races being shortened.

This led to criticism against the organisers, particularly on the final race day with five races being crammed into a tight schedule and the Classic Superbike finale being called after a lap.

Michael Dunlop, 29-time Isle of Man TT winner, defended the job the organisers did.

“Everybody’s crying about racing, so they had to cut laps to get all the races in,” he said at the time.

“So, it’s a vicious circle. There is no happy medium. They’re doing the best they can with the tools they’ve got. So, I don’t see a problem.

“There’s obviously flak coming from it. But the boys who are crying that racing should be happening will be the boys who are crying if somebody gets hurt.

“I think Gary [Thompson, clerk of the course] has had a lot on his plate and I think he’s done a good job, he can’t do nothing about the weather, he can’t do anything about the event. It’s quite simple. If somebody gets hurt due to stupidity it’s worse, so I think he’s done a good job and we just have to do with what we’ve got to do.”