Big clue emerges over Davey Todd's new team for 2025

Davey Todd looks set to switch teams for 2025, with a clue now having emerged regarding his destination for next season.

Todd has competed throughout 2024 with the TAS Racing team, running a BMW M1000 RR in the Superbike class at various road racing events, as well as in the Superstock class both on the roads and in the BSB National Superstock Championship, which he won just over a week ago at Brands Hatch.

He also rode a TAS Racing Ducati Panigale V2 in the Supersport class on the roads.

However, towards the end of the season, rumours began to swirl that Todd could be leaving TAS for 2025.

The entry list for the upcoming Macau Grand Prix would appear to confirm this, with Davey Todd down on the list as riding for FHO Racing BMW Motorrad as teammate to Peter Hickman.

Todd clearly adapted well to the BMW this year, having spent the previous few years on the Hondas of the Padgett’s team, taking his first two Isle of Man TT wins in the Superstock and Senior races.

There were also victories at Armoy, close second places to Glenn Irwin in the Superbike races at the North West 200, and victories in both the Supersport and Superstock classes at the North West — all in addition to that Superstock title.

As a result, it’s not a surprise to see Todd remain on the Bavarian bike in 2025, but Todd made it clear that he wants to race in the BSB Superbike class next season, rather than push for a third Superstock title in four seasons.

If a Superbike ride wasn’t available with TAS, FHO would have been the obvious choice for Todd. It’s a BSB race-winning team as recently as 2023, has won seven TTs with Peter Hickman since 2022, and finished second to Todd with Josh Brookes in this year’s Senior TT.