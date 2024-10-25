Official: New team for Conor Cummins for TT 2025 after Padgetts split

BMW machinery with Burrows Engineering for Manx favourite

Conor Cummins, Burrows Engineering, 2024
Conor Cummins, Burrows Engineering, 2024
© Isle of Man TT

Conor Cummins will join the Burrows Engineering squad for the 2025 Isle of Man TT and will ride BMW machinery.

The 12-time TT podium finisher parted ways with long-time team Padgetts Racing midway through the 2024 event having struggled for form.

It fuelled rumours of retirement for the 38-year-old, though he quickly stepped in front of these and noted that they “couldn’t be any further from the truth”.

On Friday, the Burrows Engineering by RK Racing announced it had secured the Manxman’s signature for the 2025 TT.

Cummins will ride a BMW M1000RR in the Superbike and Superstock races at the TT, while his Supersport class bikes with the team are yet to be confirmed.

“John [Burrows] and I go back a long way from when I competed against him on the Irish roads and I’ve got a lot of respect for him, both as a rider and a team manager, so I’m ecstatic to have signed for the Burrows Engineering by RK Racing team,” Cummins said.

“I’ve obviously spent a lot of time on Honda machinery so the BMW will be a new challenge, but I’ve seen at close quarters just how strong a package it is – the results at the TT speak for themselves – and having had a brief spin on the FHO Racing BMW at Armoy, I’m excited about riding John’s bike.

“The machinery is going to be of the best quality and it’s a complete reset for me and a new chapter in my career.

“There’s no pressure from the team and John just wants me to enjoy riding his bike but we both have goals we want to achieve as well.

“The results won’t be given to me, and we’ll need to work hard but getting back on the TT podium is where I want to be.

“The programme is all set, and I know where I’ll be riding and when so I’m really excited about our 2025 prospects.”

Cummins is the second high-profile name in as many years to ditch Honda machinery with Padgetts to ride BMWs, after Davey Todd quit the team midway through 2023 to sign for TAS Racing.

Todd won his first TTs last year, including a sensational Senior TT victory on the M1000RR.

Cummins replaces Dominic Herbertson, who has signed for the WTF Racing squad to ride Hondas on the roads in 2025.

Next year’s racing programme will also include an appearance at the opening Superstock round of the season at Oulton Park for Cummins ahead of the North West 200.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
McLaren bring ‘heavily revised floor’ to F1 Mexico City GP
The revised McLaren in Mexico
The revised McLaren in Mexico
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Should Marc Marquez have joined Ducati sooner? “No, I feel part of Honda”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
WSBK
News
2h ago
Honda feedback on WSBK test as plans for 2025 ramp up
Xavi Vierge
Xavi Vierge
WSBK
News
3h ago
Ducati boss responds to query over new WSBK team orders policy
Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Casey Stoner back on track for a ‘Champions Charity Race’
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner

More News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Analysis: The weapon Marc Marquez can use to overturn Jorge Martin’s advantage
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Luca Marini’s expert breakdown on Honda’s newfound strength and ongoing weakness
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Jack Miller: “It’d be nice to beat Martin on track, not a stoppie competition!”
Jorge Martin, Jack Miller, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Jack Miller, 2024 Thai MotoGP
F1
Feature
6h ago
Six wild ways Red Bull could replace Sergio Perez
Perez, Piastri
Perez, Piastri
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Jorge Martin reopens controversy: “They don’t care if they crash…”
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin