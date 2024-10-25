Official: New team for Conor Cummins for TT 2025 after Padgetts split

Conor Cummins will join the Burrows Engineering squad for the 2025 Isle of Man TT and will ride BMW machinery.

The 12-time TT podium finisher parted ways with long-time team Padgetts Racing midway through the 2024 event having struggled for form.

It fuelled rumours of retirement for the 38-year-old, though he quickly stepped in front of these and noted that they “couldn’t be any further from the truth”.

On Friday, the Burrows Engineering by RK Racing announced it had secured the Manxman’s signature for the 2025 TT.

Cummins will ride a BMW M1000RR in the Superbike and Superstock races at the TT, while his Supersport class bikes with the team are yet to be confirmed.

“John [Burrows] and I go back a long way from when I competed against him on the Irish roads and I’ve got a lot of respect for him, both as a rider and a team manager, so I’m ecstatic to have signed for the Burrows Engineering by RK Racing team,” Cummins said.

“I’ve obviously spent a lot of time on Honda machinery so the BMW will be a new challenge, but I’ve seen at close quarters just how strong a package it is – the results at the TT speak for themselves – and having had a brief spin on the FHO Racing BMW at Armoy, I’m excited about riding John’s bike.

“The machinery is going to be of the best quality and it’s a complete reset for me and a new chapter in my career.

“There’s no pressure from the team and John just wants me to enjoy riding his bike but we both have goals we want to achieve as well.

“The results won’t be given to me, and we’ll need to work hard but getting back on the TT podium is where I want to be.

“The programme is all set, and I know where I’ll be riding and when so I’m really excited about our 2025 prospects.”

Cummins is the second high-profile name in as many years to ditch Honda machinery with Padgetts to ride BMWs, after Davey Todd quit the team midway through 2023 to sign for TAS Racing.

Todd won his first TTs last year, including a sensational Senior TT victory on the M1000RR.

Cummins replaces Dominic Herbertson, who has signed for the WTF Racing squad to ride Hondas on the roads in 2025.

Next year’s racing programme will also include an appearance at the opening Superstock round of the season at Oulton Park for Cummins ahead of the North West 200.