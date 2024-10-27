Glenn Irwin announces retirement from road racing

Glenn Irwin confirms he will stop road racing

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin

Glenn Irwin has confirmed his immediate retirement from road racing.

"I achieved so much more in my short tenure than I ever dreamed of," Irwin said in his announcement.

Irwin, aged 34, has won 11 races at the North West 200.

But he wants to stop road racing to focus on winning the British Superbike Championship.

Irwin finished second last year in the BSB championship, and third this year.

He missed out in 2023 after a brilliant rivalry with Tommy Bridewell. Kyle Ryde won the title this year.

The PBM Ducati rider intends to return with a renewed focus to claim the 2025 BSB title.

But, in order to do so, he won't go road racing again.

Irwin steps away from road racing as the most successful rider in the North West 200's Superbike class.

He won three races at this year's North West 200.

His road racing career included a single appearance at the Isle of Man TT, two years ago. He also raced at the Ulster Grand Prix at the start of his career.

But Irwin will now give his sole focus to circuit racing and he locks horns with Bridewell and Ryde again in 2025.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
Christian Horner presents ‘15km/h’ GPS data claim about Lando Norris’s driving
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
F1
News
4h ago
Andrea Stella hails ‘consistent’ F1 stewarding with double Max Verstappen penalty
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen clashed again
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen clashed again
F1
News
5h ago
Explained: The F1 stewards detail why Max Verstappen was penalised twice in Mexico
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
5h ago
Lando Norris: Max Verstappen incidents “a step too far” | “Another step from Austin”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
5h ago
Martin Brundle’s verdict on Max Verstappen: ‘I hate when he does that sort of thing’
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle in Mexico
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle in Mexico

More News

F1
News
6h ago
Max Verstappen reacts to double Mexico penalty: “I’m not going to give up easily”
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
F1
News
6h ago
Zak Brown slams “ridiculous” Max Verstappen | “I applaud the FIA stewards”
Zak Brown
Zak Brown
F1
Results
6h ago
F1 World Championship points after 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
Race Report
6h ago
Max Verstappen twice-penalised for Lando Norris battle as Carlos Sainz wins
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
Results
7h ago
2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Race Results
Lap 1 in Mexico
Lap 1 in Mexico