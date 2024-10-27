Glenn Irwin announces retirement from road racing

Glenn Irwin has confirmed his immediate retirement from road racing.

"I achieved so much more in my short tenure than I ever dreamed of," Irwin said in his announcement.

Irwin, aged 34, has won 11 races at the North West 200.

But he wants to stop road racing to focus on winning the British Superbike Championship.

Irwin finished second last year in the BSB championship, and third this year.

He missed out in 2023 after a brilliant rivalry with Tommy Bridewell. Kyle Ryde won the title this year.

The PBM Ducati rider intends to return with a renewed focus to claim the 2025 BSB title.

But, in order to do so, he won't go road racing again.

Irwin steps away from road racing as the most successful rider in the North West 200's Superbike class.

He won three races at this year's North West 200.

His road racing career included a single appearance at the Isle of Man TT, two years ago. He also raced at the Ulster Grand Prix at the start of his career.

But Irwin will now give his sole focus to circuit racing and he locks horns with Bridewell and Ryde again in 2025.