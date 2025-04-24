Russell Racing announces scaled back 2025 Isle of Man TT plans with Mike Browne

Mike Browne will campaign this year’s Supersport and Supertwin races at the Isle of Man TT with Russell Racing, though the team is scaling back to a one-rider effort.

Alister Russell has a long association in road racing and formed his Russell Racing team in 2022, with the outfit fielding Browne and double British Superbike champion Josh Brookes last year in the Supersport class.

Browne cracked the top 10 in both races in seventh and eighth and a best lap of 126.858mph, while Brookes scored a sixth-place finish in Supersport race one.

For 2025, Russell Racing will once again enter Yamaha machinery into the Supersport class but will do so only for Browne.

It will also team up with KMR to run Browne in both Supertwin races on Kawasaki machinery.

“I was disappointed with my Supersport result at last year’s TT as I felt, and I know, that Alister’s bikes are the best 600s on the grid,” Browne said.

“A few things caught me out last year which I only realised when I got home but the bottom line was that I wasn’t using the Yamaha R6 to its full potential.

“I expected so much more last year so it’s great to get the chance to go back with the team this year and the problems I had with riding the little bike will be ironed out.

“With a year’s experience, with both the bike and the team, we’ll be looking to push on so I’m confident of going a fair bit faster on the 600 this time around.

“I’ve worked harder than ever in the off-season, doing lots of training and spending a month in Spain so I’ve had more bike time than ever before which can only be a positive.”

Brookes has moved to Jackson Racing for 2025, who will field him in the big bike classes and in Supersport.

Browne’s big bike plans for TT 2025 are yet to be formally announced, though he is down on the entry list attached to the new MLav Racing team on a BMW.

Crash understands that Michael Laverty’s Isle of Man TT plans will be officially announced in the coming days, after the ex-MotoGP racer’s BSB entry was confirmed last week.

Browne is set to be joined at the MLav squad by 16-time TT winner Ian Hutchinson.