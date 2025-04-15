Full top 20 starters list for the 2025 Isle of Man TT Supertwin races revealed

Two Supertwin races scheduled for 2025

Peter Hickman, Swan Racing Yamaha, Isle of Man TT 2024
Peter Hickman, Swan Racing Yamaha, Isle of Man TT 2024
© Isle of Man TT

The top 20 starters for this year’s Isle of Man TT Supertwin races have been revealed, with Padgetts Racing entering the class for the first time for Davey Todd.

The Supertwin class continues to go from strength to strength as the TT’s newest event, with 2025 shaping up to be the most competitive year yet.

The top 20 seeded riders list has been revealed by the organiser, with Paul Jordan leading the field from number one on the road aboard a Jackson Racing-run Aprilia.

The big news for the Supertwin class in 2025 is the entry of Padgetts Racing for the first time, announced back in January, who will field double TT winner Todd on the all-conquering Paton.

Todd moved away from the Padgetts team for last year in all classes, but has rekindled that partnership in Supersport and Supertwin.

He will go from eighth on the road behind Adam McLean, who will campaign a Yamaha in the class in both races this year.

Podium hopeful Pierre-Yves Bian will go from second on the road, though his ride is yet to be confirmed as he looks to add to his 2023 podium success.

TT veteran Michael Rutter will only race in the Supertwin class in 2025, with the seven-time TT winner riding a Bathams Racing-prepared Yamaha R7.

Rutter won in the class in 2017.

Jamie Coward will go from fourth on the road on a KTS Racing Kawasaki, while Michael Evans is up at five on the Dafabet Racing Kawasaki.

Michael Dunlop, 29-time TT winner, will go from sixth as usual aboard his MD Racing Paton. He won both races in the class last year and remains the lap record holder.

Mike Browne, who was on the podium in the Supertwin class in 2023 and 2024, will start ninth aboard the KMR Kawasaki, while Peter Hickman - who was second in both races last year - starts 10th on the Swan Yamaha.

2025 Isle of Man TT top 20 Supertwin starters

Starting positionRiderTeam
1Paul JordanJackson Racing Aprilia
2Pierre-Yves BianTBC
3Michael RutterBathams Racing Yamaha
4Jamie CowardKTS Racing Kawasaki
5Michael EvansDafabet Racing Kawasaki
6Michael DunlopMD Racing Paton
7Adam McLeanFlitwick Motorcycles/SMV Yamaha
8Davey ToddPadgetts Racing Paton
9Mike BrowneKMR Kawasaki
10Peter HickmanSwan Racing by PHR Performance Yamaha
11Joe YeardsleyScott Racing Motorcycles Aprilia
12Barry FurberDC Motorcycles Newtown Yamaha
13Dominic HerbertsonMelbray Racing Paton
14Stefano BonettiVAS Engine Racing Paton
15Rob HodsonSMT Racing Paton
16AJ VenterTBC
17Victor LopezTeam ILR & Martimotos Paton
18Andrea MajolaVAS Engine Racing Paton
19Maurizio BottalicoTeam ILR Paton
20Francesco CuringaDelmo Racing Team Paton

 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

