Dean Harrison gives glum outlook for second Isle of Man TT Supersport race

Honda’s Dean Harrison admits “we can’t improve what we have” in the Supersport class after losing Monday’s race at the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

The three-time TT winner was quick throughout practice on his CBR600 Supersport bike and came into Monday’s first race for the class as a favourite.

Over seven seconds clear of Michael Dunlop at the end of the first lap, Harrison was gradually reeled in by the Ducati rider and eventually overhauled on the final tour.

Dunlop got to the chequered flag 10.6s clear of Harrison to score his 30th career victory and keep the Honda rider waiting for his first win since 2019.

While happy with his second-place finish, Harrison doesn’t believe he has anything left to give in a fight against Dunlop and the Ducati for the second Supersport race later this week.

“Honestly, I’m over the moon with that to be fair because the Ducati is so fast through the speed traps,” he told TT+.

“So, I knew I had to go hard from the start and go as fast as I could because I knew he would come strong later on in the race.

“So, it’s nice to battle at the front and be there or thereabouts. Good start to the week.

“That’s all it’s got. We can’t improve what we have. This is all we have here with us.

“That [Ducati] is a new-generation bike, we’re 6mph down through the [speed] trap. We’re not going to find any more power through the week, so we’ll just do the same again in race two.”

Harrison was third in the opening Superbike race of the week earlier on Monday behind Dunlo and winner Davey Todd.

Commenting on that race, he said: “It was hard work. I got a reasonable start, but was just struggling with a few stability problems, to be honest.

“We struggled with something similar in practice week but I felt I sort of sat at my pace for the whole race and that was all I had today.

“We’ll have learned quite a lot, so we’ll make some improvements for later in the week.”