Isle of Man TT crash involving spectators described as “terrifying”

A former nurse who helped medical casualties at the scene of an Isle of Man TT crash involving spectators last week says she’d “never seen” something like it before.

Monday’s opening qualifying sessions were cancelled after a competitor crashed at the Albert Road section of the course on the exit of Parliament Square.

The details on the incident remain unknown, but the competitor ended up in a spectator viewing area.

Red flag at the 2026 Isle of Man TT © Isle of Man TT

The rider and eight spectators were taken to Noble’s Hospital for further treatment.

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Speaking to the BBC, a retired nurse, Muriel Kelly, described the scene, having helped marshals in the immediate aftermath with trackside treatment.

“We’ve seen people crash their bikes or come off, but I’ve never seen anybody go into a group of spectators like that.

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“It was terrifying, really.”

She added: “It was just chaos. I waited for a minute, then I asked the marshal if he needed help.

“There were three casualties on the ground as I went over, so I took the third casualty.

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“There were other injured people around, but these three seemed to be the worst. It was a major incident. I’ve never seen such a bad accident like that before.

“Every time I closed my eyes and tried to go to sleep at night, I just kept seeing it all again, all the people on the ground. It wasn’t good.”

Kelly praised the efforts of the emergency services and the marshals.

The competitor and six spectators have been discharged from hospital, while two remain in specialist care in the UK, according to the organisers.

Qualifying week continued to be marred by major incidents.

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Tuesday’s Sidecar session was red-flagged due to an incident involving Maria Costello and her passenger, Shaun Parker.

2026 Isle of Man TT Sidecar © Isle of Man TT

Costello is in a serious but stable condition in hospital in Liverpool, while Parker is being treated for numerous injuries on the Isle of Man.

On Wednesday, the Crowe brothers suffered an airborne incident at Crosby. The pair sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Organisers took the decision after that incident to suspend the Sidecar class for the remainder of TT 2026.

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A separate incident on Wednesday in the solo sessions led to the death of TT debutant Daniel Ingham. He was 33.