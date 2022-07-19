24 Hours of Spa 2022: Full race weekend schedule and timings
The 24 Hours of Spa, one of the world’s most iconic endurance races, returns in 2022 from July 28-21.
The 74th edition of the event will feature Valentino Rossi, the legendary motorcycle racing champion, behind the wheel representing Team WRT.
The race is part of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and the 2022 Intercontinental GT Challenge.
It is held at the famous Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
In Belgium, a favourite among racing drivers on two and four wheels.
Sixty-five cars have entered - nine manufacturers.
BMW are the team to beat - with 24 victories, they are the most successful manufacturer of all time at the 24 Hours of Spa.
Porsche are the second-most successful with eight wins.
Full race weekend schedule:
Tuesday July 26
14:55 - Bronze test
Wednesday July 27
17:30 - Parade Spa
Thursday July 28
10:50 - Free Practice
16:15 - Pre-Qualifying
20:40 - Qualifying
22:20 - Night Practice
Friday July 29
15:05 - Fanatec Esports GT Pro Series Race
18:20 - Warm-up
19:00 - Superpole
Saturday July 30
15:11 - Manufacturers Parade
15:46 - Start Ceremony
16:45 - Race