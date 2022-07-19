24 Hours of Spa 2022: Full race weekend schedule and timings

The 74th edition of the event will feature Valentino Rossi, the legendary motorcycle racing champion, behind the wheel representing Team WRT.

The race is part of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and the 2022 Intercontinental GT Challenge.

It is held at the famous Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

In Belgium, a favourite among racing drivers on two and four wheels.

Sixty-five cars have entered - nine manufacturers.

BMW are the team to beat - with 24 victories, they are the most successful manufacturer of all time at the 24 Hours of Spa.

Porsche are the second-most successful with eight wins.

Full race weekend schedule:

Tuesday July 26

14:55 - Bronze test

Wednesday July 27

17:30 - Parade Spa

Thursday July 28

10:50 - Free Practice

16:15 - Pre-Qualifying

20:40 - Qualifying

22:20 - Night Practice

Friday July 29

15:05 - Fanatec Esports GT Pro Series Race

18:20 - Warm-up

19:00 - Superpole

Saturday July 30

15:11 - Manufacturers Parade

15:46 - Start Ceremony

16:45 - Race