Rossi and his Team WRT teammates finished third in the 24 Hours of Dubai at the weekend, a major milestone in the new career for the MotoGP legend.

“I’m very happy because, for me, it is the first podium of my career in a car,” Rossi said.

“And to do it in the first race with BMW is something great.

“It’s a sign, it’s a nice way to start.

“I had fun throughout the race, it wasn’t easy but in the end we got on the podium which was our goal.

“It was my first time and I didn’t know what to expect.

“There were so many drivers and fast cars so I just tried to fight for the top positions.”

Team WRT took first and third places it the race, with Rossi’s quartet completing the podium.

The team have switched from Audi to BMW for 2023, which is Rossi’s second year in four-wheel racing.

Rossi’s teammate Tim Whale collided with the tyre stacks within three hours of the race beginning, but they recovered seamlessly and looked assured of a podium finish by the halfway mark.

The 43-year-old is set to appear at the Bathurst 12 Hours in Australia in February.