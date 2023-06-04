Ferrari fastest ahead of Peugeot and Porsche at 24 Hours of Le Mans test day

The world's most famous endurance race is next week but the 62 cars put in the first of two three-hour working sessions on Sunday.

The Ferrari 499P of Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina put in a 3'30''686 lap to top the timesheets.

The Peugeot 9X8 driven by Loïc Duval, Gustavo Menezes and Nico Müller went 3'31''346.

Antonio Felix Da Costa, Will Stevens, Yifei Ye's Porsche 963 was third-fastest with 3'31''477.

And the other Ferrari, with Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi behind the wheel, was fourth in a time of 3'31''636.

The #9 Peugeot 8X93 was forced to stop with a mechanical problem, while the #911 Porsche 19 RSR-88 caught fire, causing a red flag.

When practice resumed, the #010 Toyota GR7 Hybrid went off the track resulting in a second red flag which ended the session.

Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button set a time of 3:56.880 in their Hendrick Motorsports' #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL24 in the Innovative Car category.