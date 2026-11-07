WATCH: Historic Le Mans car destroyed in crash at WEC Monza finale

A crash at Monza during the final World Endurance Championship round of the season has destroyed a classic Le Mans car.

WEC’s final round also features the Legends of Le Mans class for historic cars, including old LMP cars.

A crash between two prototypes, a Pescarolo and a Lola, has resulted in the Lola being completely destroyed, the front end torn from the car.

The Lola hit the back of the Pescarolo as they approached the second chicane at the Variante della Roggia.

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Both cars then veered left and into the armco barriers at the side of the track. The Pescarolo came off not too badly, but the Lola was wrecked.

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The safety car was brought out, but the race – which was being led by a Peugeot 908 – was later red flagged.

Saturday also saw qualifying for the main WEC race, the Six Hours of Monza. Ferrari’s #50 car qualified on pole ahead of the #19 Genesis.

The two Toyota cars are fighting for the drivers’ title this weekend, but will start down in 15th (#8) and 16th (#7), respectively. The #8 carries a 17-point lead over the Le Mans-winning #7 coming into this weekend with 25 available for victory in Monza.

The final round was originally due to be run in Bahrain, but was moved to Monza as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. WEC also cancelled its Qatar round, which was due to be the second-last of the season; MotoGP is racing in Qatar this weekend, while F1 is due to head to the Middle East for its final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.