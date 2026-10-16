Valentino Rossi gets new team-mate for GT World Challenge Europe finale

Valentino Rossi will have a new team-mate at BMW for the GTWCE finale

Valentino Rossi has a new team-mate for the GTWCE finale
Valentino Rossi has a new team-mate for the GTWCE finale
© XPB Images

WRT has announced that MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi will have a new team-mate for this weekend’s GT World Challenge Europe finale in Portimao.

This weekend’s GT World Challenge Europe round in Portugal marks the final event of the campaign and is an endurance race.

As such, each car will have three drivers in the line-up instead of two in the Sprint Cup rounds.

For 2026, nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion Valentino Rossi has been paired with Max Hesse in the Sprint Cup rounds, with Harper joining them for the endurance events on the calendar.

Rossi in action at Le Mans
Rossi in action at Le Mans
© XPB Images

But WRT has announced that Neil Verhagen will step in alongside Rossi and Hesse for Portimao.

This weekend’s GTWCE round clashes with the penultimate FIA World Endurance Championship race of the season in Barcelona.

GTWCE moved its race to Saturday to avoid this clash, but it didn’t solve the problem for drivers who take part in both, such as Harper.

A brief statement from WRT read: “Due to a clash with the FIA WEC, Dan Harper will miss the final round of the GT World Challenge Europe at Portimão.

“Stepping in for him is his BMW M Motorsport and IMSA team-mate, and recently crowned GTD PRO Champion, Neil Verhagen.”

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Who is Valentino Rossi’s new team-mate?

Neil Verhagen is a 25-year-old Gold-rated FIA driver from the United States of America.

He is twice a class winner at the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring, including in 2026 in the BMW M3 Touring when he was fourth outright alongside Jens Klingman, Ugo de Wilde and Connor De Phillippi.

Verhagen made his GTWCE debut in 2022 with ROWE Racing BMW, finishing second at the Spa 12 Hours.

He was second again at Monza in 2023. He last competed in the series last year.

Verhagen also competes in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with the Paul Miller Racing team in BMW machinery.

Competing in the GTD Pro category, he won the 24 Hours of Daytona alongside Dan Harper at the start of this season.

Three more podium finishes, including a third at the Petit Le Mans finale, was enough to secure Verhagen the IMSA title.

Tags:

Valentino Rossi
MotoGP
Valentino Rossi gets new team-mate for GT World Challenge Europe finale
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

Sportscars News
Valentino Rossi adds new home race at Misano to 2025 schedule
Valentino Rossi
Sportscars News
Valentino Rossi plotting Bathurst 12 Hour return after maiden podium
Valentino Rossi, WRT BMW, 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour
Sportscars News
Valentino Rossi on the podium at Bathurst 12 Hour
#46 BMW, 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour. Credit: Instagram/Team WRT.
Sportscars News
Valentino Rossi misses top 10 in Bathurst 12 Hour qualifying
#46 BMW, 2025 Bathurd 12 Hour. Credit: Bathurst 12 Hour.
Sportscars News
Valentino Rossi catches the eye in Bathurst 12 Hours practice
Valentino Rossi
Sportscars News
Valentino Rossi secures podium finish in #46 BMW at Zandvoort
Valentino Rossi gets new team-mate for GT World Challenge Europe finale

Latest News

Sportscars News
Valentino Rossi gets new team-mate for GT World Challenge Europe finale
3m ago
Rossi for BMW
F1 News
How to watch Max Verstappen and Valentino Rossi race at the GT World Challenge for free
14/10/26
Max Verstappen will make his debut in the World GT series
Sportscars News
Ollie Millroy returns home after horror GT crash that “changed my life forever”
21/09/26
Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash
Sportscars News
New CCTV footage reveals timeline of horror Ollie Millroy GT crash
10/09/26
CCTV of Millroy's horrific Chinese GT shunt
Sportscars News
‘Hero’ racer who saved Ollie Millroy speaks out on fireball crash
09/09/26
Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash

More News

Sportscars News
New Ollie Millroy health update issued in wake of fiery China GT crash
07/09/26
Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash
Sportscars News
China GT issues statement amid fallout from shocking fireball Ferrari crash
07/09/26
Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash
Sportscars News
Ferrari star pulled from fiery China GT crash by fellow driver as marshals slammed
06/09/26
Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash
F1 News
Max Verstappen and IndyCar star rumoured for GT3 super-team
02/09/26
Verstappen at the Nurburgring 24 Hours
Sportscars News
Valentino Rossi eyes joining Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring 24 Hours
15/07/26
Rossi for BMW