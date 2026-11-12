TV star Frankie Muniz hospitalised after Daytona crash as car had to be cut apart

TV-star-turned-NASCAR-racer Frankie Muniz was taken to hospital following a scary crash at Daytona on Wednesday, with rescue workers forced to cut away his car’s roof.

The 40-year-old, famous for his role in 2000s sitcom Malcolm In the Middle, took up racing in 2004, and in recent years has been a full-time campaigner in the NASCAR Trucks Series.

As well as that, Muniz has raced in the Ford Mustang Challenge, which included an appearance on the bill at the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans.

On Wednesday 11 November, Muniz was practising for the Proud to Honour Veterans Day Classic at the Daytona International Speedway in a Ford Mustang when he crashed.

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Muniz “sore” and “disappointed”

Muniz appeared to crash in the infield section of the Speedway’s road course, having gone head-first into a tyre barrier.

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Pictures from the aftermath also showed the roof of his Ford Mustang had to be cut away so he could be extracted from the car.

Muniz was taken to hospital for further checks, having been declared conscious at the scene, but has since been released.

He said in a statement: “I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honour event tonight.

“I was looking forward to honouring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers.

“I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me.

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“I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway and the staff here at the hospital.

“I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers.”

The race, which is for charity to honour Veterans Day (Remembrance Day in the UK), featured a number of other Ford drivers, including ex-F1 driver Logan Sargeant.

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Sargeant joined the Ford sportscar programme this year in GT racing ahead of his Hypercar debut in the FIA WEC next season with the American brand.

Muniz’s on-screen father Bryan Cranston, who played Hal in Malcolm In the Middle, presented the Veterans Day race.

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He told USA Sports: “When I got here, I was hoping to see my ‘son’ Frankie Muniz.

“He is fine, he was in an accident earlier, but he’s fine now. He sends all of his love to everyone, and he wishes he could be here.”