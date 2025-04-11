Valentino Rossi adds new home race at Misano to 2025 schedule

Former MotoGP star Valentino Rossi will contest July’s GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup races at Misano in July.

Having previously announced his decision to step away from GT World Challenge Europe in 2025 to focus on his primary commitments in the World Endurance Championship, BMW factory driver Rossi will now make a one-off return to the SRO-run series at his home event.

The Italian will drive WRT’s additional #46 BMW M4 GT3 Evo in the Pro class, sharing the car with his 2024 Endurance Cup teammate Raffaele Marciello.

The Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli has been a happy hunting ground for Rossi, with the 46-year-old having won at the track in the GTWCE Sprint Cup in both 2023 and ‘24.

His team WRT has also been hugely successful at Misano, winning 12 of the past 15 Sprint Cup races at the Adriatic venue.

WRT will enter three other cars at Misano, with Charles Weerts and Kelvin van der Linde racing the #32 BMW in the Pro class, Gustav Bergstrom and Gilles Stadsbader racing for Silver Cup glory and Al Faisal Al Zubair and Jens Klingmann competing in the Gold Cup under the AlManar Racing by WRT banner.

Prior to Misano, Rossi will get another opportunity to race in front of his home crowd at next week’s Six Hours of Imola.

He is contesting his sophomore campaign in WEC’s LMGT3 division with WRT this year, sharing WRT’s #46 BMW with van der Linde and Ahmad Al Harthy. He is the designated silver-rated driver in the crew.