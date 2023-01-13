Changes will make Yaris more formidable car, says Latvala

The Yaris supermini carried Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen to the drivers’ and co-drivers’ titles in 2022, and helped Toyota effectively run away with the lucrative manufacturers’ crown.

Across the 13-round campaign, the car secured victories on just over half of the rallies, with these coming on all surfaces. However, with Hyundai coming on strong in the second half of last year, Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Principal Jari-Matti Latvala says finding improvements during the off season.

Compared to its 2022 sibling, the Yaris that goes into battle on next week’s Rallye Monte-Carlo features a much cleaner side profile as the distinctive side pods that channelled cool air into the hybrid unit have been scaled down. The rear wing, arches and bumper have also been reprofiled.

Under the bonnet, the 1.6-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine has been come in for attention, with engineers eking out more power and improving the spread and delivery of torque.

“As a rally fan the start of the World Rally Championship season is always a very exciting moment and this year is no different,” said Latvala. “Every team is able to win, so we expect that this season is going to be tougher and more challenging.

“But we like this challenge and we enjoy having to really fight for victories. Of course, we have to have the three titles as our target once again.

“We know we have a strong car but we also know that we need to keep working hard and that there are areas where we have to improve compared to last year,” continued the Finn.

“Every year you have to look for where you can make your car better and there are a few things which we have changed for this year.

“We have everything ready; we have a car which has been competitive and reliable and our drivers are all familiar with that car and hungry for results.”

The new-for-2023 car has already been put through its paces by eight-time World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier, although with drivers only being allowed one day of testing, the Frenchman admits this had made Monte preparations “more difficult” than before.