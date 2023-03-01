M-Sport and Motorsport UK mapping out co-drivers' future

As part of the tie-up, the three women and seven men who are part of the governing body’s Academy Co-Driver Programme this year will get the chance to work alongside the Cockermouth-based squad.

During a two-day visit to M-Sport’s headquarters this month, co-drivers will hear from guest speakers and meet former World Rally navigator Nicky Grist and five-time WRC podium finisher, Seb Marshall.

Academy members will also have the chance to pitch for one of three work experience opportunities; those who are successful will each attend a round of the World Rally Championship later in the year.

Overseen by M-Sport founder Malcolm Wilson OBE, the initiative is designed to ‘support and develop’ talent, and ‘provide relevant industry opportunities and insight that leads to dual-career pathways’.

“By exposing our Co-Drivers to the high performing environment of the World Rally Championship, we are aiming to provide them with the relevant skills and tools to operate at a high level,” said Motorsport UK’s Competitors’ Pathway Manager, Katie Baldwin.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the Motorsport UK Academy to become a supply chain of talented Co-Drivers, who have the capability of representing M-Sport in the future, whether that be within a co-driving capacity or through other roles.”

Richard Millener – M-Sport Ford’s Team Principal – said it was important to help blood new talent and give them a helping hand in their journey to the pinnacle of the sport.

“I am very excited that we can now announce M-Sport will link up with the Motorsport UK Academy Co-Drivers programme this season, giving them some once in a lifetime opportunities, whilst giving some of them the additional opportunity to actually experience the WRC from inside our team, on event,” he said.

“Last year we hosted one of the Motorsport UK Academy training days at Dovenby Hall and this got me thinking about how we could offer new and different concepts to the already successful programme.

“I am really looking forward to having some of them working with us at World Rally Championship events, giving them a real chance to see how the top-level teams operate on events along with allowing them the opportunity to make new contacts and meet new people within the sport.”

In the top-tier Rally1 division, Scott Martin is currently the sole British navigator – something Millener says he is acutely aware of and feels must change.

“These young and upcoming co-drivers are key to the success of the sport in the future and I hope this partnership will see us helping to develop the next set of World Championship winning co-drivers from the UK,” he added.