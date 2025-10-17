Rea up into the top-10 late on, he's the top Yamaha now, one place behind Yari Montella who could really do with some results this weekend after a tough spell in the last few rounds.
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the Friday practice sessions from the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK at Jerez.
FP1 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK is due to start at 10:35 local time. FP2 will be coming up later this afternoon at 15:00.
Toprak Razgatlioglu carries a 39-point lead over Nicolo Bulega into this round, and can clinch the title in Race 1.
Bulega was victorious twice in Jerez in 2024, and won Race 2 last week in Estoril.
There is no Danilo Petrucci this weekend as he continues to be ruled out through the hand injury he picked up before Jerez.
The fight for third in the standings therefore comes down to Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli. Eight points separate them in Bautista's favour.
Dominique Aegerter is also out of action this weekend due to the hand injury he suffered after Aragon. He's replaced by Alessandro Delbianco.
Sam Lowes returns to action this week after missing Estoril through a chest injury.
Nicolo Bulega ends FP1 fastest. Razgatlioglu second from Vierge, Iannone, Sam Lowes in the top-five.
Alex Lowes sixth, from Montella, Rea, Bautista, and Locatelli who rounds out the top-10.
Sam Lowes up to fifth on his latest lap, just one spot ahead of his brother, Alex. They're head-to-head this weekend for sixth in the standings - Alex is nine points ahead after Sam missed the Estoril races.
Razgatlioglu improves, 1:38.675 to now be only 0.088s behind Bulega.
5 minutes on the clock and a good late lap from Vierge: P3 and a 1:39.009. His final weekend with Honda, of course - he'll be on the Yamaha in the post-race test.
Late crash for the wildcard Tulovic at turn one. He's been able to walk away.
Solid session so far for Iannone, P3 now on a 1:39.028, had been fifth before that.
Razgatlioglu now 0.276s off Bulega with a 1:38.863.
As in Estoril, and most of the season to be fair, quite the gap behind the top-two to the rest: Alex Lowes in third is 0.6s off the top.
Improvements from Locatelli have got him into the top-10 in P8. He's still behind Bautista, though, who is up to seventh.
Razgatlioglu has got down to the 1:38s, he's now 0.3s behind Bulega on a 38.931.
Crash for Spinelli at turn one, not ideal for the Petrucci replacement but he's up on his feet. A bit of a sore hand, though, he's quick to get his right glove off.
Tough start for Bautista, down in P12 after his first run. He's in a battle of his own this weekend with Andrea Locatelli over third in the standings.
Fortunately for Bautista, he's ahead of Locatelli in this session even down in 12th, as Locatelli is only 15th after just over 15 minutes in FP1.
Another small improvement from Bulega, takes another tenth with a 1:38.587.
Razgatlioglu into the pits after his first run. He's P2 at the moment and 0.370s off the top.
Bulega improves to a 1:38.697, he's 0.5s clear at the top.
Mistake from van der Mark at turn six, ran off into the gravel but didn't go down.
It's his final round this weekend but sounds like, from the WorldSBK world feed commentary that he'll be doing some testing with BMW into next year.
Other than the title fight, the eyes this weekend are on Jonathan Rea. The six-time WorldSBK Champion bows out this weekend, at least on a full-time basis. He's ninth at the moment on a 1:39.883 and just under a second behind Nicolo Bulega who is fastest at the moment.
Two wildcards this weekend.
Bobby Fong is back with the Attack Performance Yamaha squad after making his debut in Estoril last week.
Lukas Tulovic is also here, the former Moto2 rider making his WorldSBK debut with the Triple M Ducati Frankfurt team.
Also two replacements: Nicholas Spinelli is in for Danilo Petrucci, who is out with the same hand injury that kept him on the sidelines in Estoril; and Alessandro Delbianco is replacing Dominique Aegerter at GRT, the Swiss still recovering from the hand injury he suffered before Estoril.
Pit lane is open in Jerez and we are underway for FP1.
Of course, the main storyline this weekend is the title fight between Nicolo Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu.
The Turkish rider enters with a 39-point lead over his Italian rival, although beat Razgatlioglu twice in Jerez last time out and is the most recent winner in 2025 having won Race 2 last week in Estoril.
Welcome to live coverage of today's WorldSBK practices from Jerez. FP1 will be coming up in just over five minutes at 10:35 local time.