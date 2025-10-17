2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

FP1 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK is due to start at 10:35 local time. FP2 will be coming up later this afternoon at 15:00.

Toprak Razgatlioglu carries a 39-point lead over Nicolo Bulega into this round, and can clinch the title in Race 1.

Bulega was victorious twice in Jerez in 2024, and won Race 2 last week in Estoril.

There is no Danilo Petrucci this weekend as he continues to be ruled out through the hand injury he picked up before Jerez.

The fight for third in the standings therefore comes down to Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli. Eight points separate them in Bautista's favour.

Dominique Aegerter is also out of action this weekend due to the hand injury he suffered after Aragon. He's replaced by Alessandro Delbianco.

Sam Lowes returns to action this week after missing Estoril through a chest injury.