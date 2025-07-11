2025 UK WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the Friday practice sessions from the 2025 UK WorldSBK.
The seventh round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship takes place at Donington Park, host of the 2025 UK WorldSBK.
Nicolo Bulega enters the weekend with a nine-point lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu.
FP1 is set to get underway at 10:20 local time, with FP2 coming up this afternoon at 15:00.
The chequered flag is out in FP1 and it's Alex Lowes who tops the first session of the weekend at Donington.
Bulega and Razgatlioglu complete the top-three, which is split by 0.048s.
Petrucci, Iannone, and Sam Lowes round out the top-six; while Montella, Vickers, Redding, and Gerloff complete the top-10.
Bulega now up to second. 0.001s behind Lowes. He was faster until the final sector, and just lost time in the stop-start part of the track.
Small moment for Bulega who runs into the gravel at turn eight (Coppice).
Into the final 10 minutes of FP1 now and it's A. Lowes from Razgatlioglu, Bulega, Petrucci, and now Andrea Iannone in the top-five.
Not a good start to the weekend for Bautista in terms of speed. He's 14th at the moment and 0.989s off the pace.
Similarly difficult start for Honda - Lecuona P17 +1.159s, Vierge P18 +1.344.
Sam Lowes up to fifth with his latest lap: 1:27.132. Still Alex Lowes fastest at the moment.
Most riders back in pit lane now. Only Aegerter, Lecuona, Sam Lowes, Gerloff, Vierge and Bassani are on-track. Razgatlioglu has recently moved himself back up to second but is now back in the pits.
22 minutes on the clock.
Worth noting that we have Tommy Bridewell wildcarding this weekend for Honda Racing UK. He's 17th at the moment on a 1:28.444. His best time at the BSB round in May was a 1:27.261.
Alex Lowes and Bulega have now beaten Razgatlioglu's time, 0.2s covering the top-three now.
Decent start for Ryan Vickers, too, in fifth, albeit 0.7s off Lowes' best.
Razgatlioglu now to the top with a 1:26.755. He was one of a few riders who didn't go out immediately, or who pitted after their out lap. Quick to find the pace, though, the reigning champion.
Petrucci now fastest and into the 1:26s, and he's quickly beaten by Alex Loes who goes clear by 0.145s.
Lap record, for reference, is a 1:24.629 from Toprak Razgatlioglu in Superpole last year. You would assuime that no one will be running Q tyres in FP1 this morning, of course.
Early benchmark set by Scott Redding, but Gerloff now fastest and into the low-1:27s.
Pit lane is open and FP1 is underway at Donington.
Nicolo Bulega comes into this weekend with a nine-point championship lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu, but the Turkish rider, who described Donington as his "favourite track" on Thursday, has won here nine times.
Welcome to live coverage of today's practice sessions from the UK WorldSBK. FP1 will be getting underway in just under 10 minutes at 10:20 local time.