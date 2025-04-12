2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES

09:54

Just under 10 minutes away from Superpole now and of all the riders taking part perhaps it's Alvaro Bautista who this session will mean the most to.

In Portimao, he was plagued by the same lack of one-lap speed he suffered with in 2024, but the Spaniard has been visibly enjoying himself on-track so far this weekend and clearly feels comfortable with the Panigale V4 R. A strong performance this morning would set his weekend up well to go and challenge the likes of Bulega and Razgatlioglu in the races.