Jerez World Superbike: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

Live coverage of the Friday practice sessions at the Jerez World Superbike round.

WorldSBK FP1 in Jerez is set to get underway at 10:35 local time, with FP2 coming up this afternoon at 15:00 local time.

18 Oct 2024
10:27

Jerez World Superbike - FP1 Result

10:22

Chequered flag is out in Jerez and it's Nicolo Bulega who tops WorldSBK FP1 from Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Iannone.

10:19

Rea up to fourth with his latest lap, 0.3s off the top time.

10:15

Lecuona up to fifth with his latest lap. Clearly the shining light for Honda in this session, with Vierge down in 17th. Wildcards Nagashima and Bridewell are 21st and 23rd, respectively.

10:10

Lowes now out on track, and his first lap puts him 15th.

10:09

Most riders focusing on long runs at the moment. Still Bulega fastest from Razgatlioglu. Alex Lowes still not set a time in 27th and last.

10:00

Technical problems for Alessandro Delbianco. Looks like the exhaust fell off the bracket.

09:59

Impressive first run over for Bulega. Several laps in the high-1:37s. Equal with Razgatlioglu for now.

09:55

Bulega now back to the top, 0.022s ahead of Razgatlioglu.

09:52

Bulega improves again, and he's now 0.005s behind Razgatlioglu.

09:51

Lowes has tried to re-enter the session, but has stopped again at the end of pit lane.

09:48

Bulega now in the 1:39s, but he's swiftly beaten by Razgatlioglu - 0.141s separate them.

09:47

Razgatlioglu third with his latest lap, but he's over 0.6s adrift of Bulega.

09:46

Bulega now down to a 1:40.035, and 0.591s ahead of Petrucci.

09:43

It's Nicolo Bulega who has set the early pace: a 1:40.479 has him almost 0.4s ahead of Axel Bassani.

There's been some early technical trouble for Alex Lowes. He did an out-lap but is yet to set a time and is back in the pits.

09:40

Also, Remy Gardner is out of action this weekend after breaking the hamate bone in his left wrist last weekend. He's replaced by Alessandro Delbianco for this weekend's final round.

09:39

We have a few wildcards this weekend, including Tommy Bridewell and Kyle Ryde from BSB. Tetsuta Nagashima is also here for HRC, and Luca Bernardi is back for Motoxracing after his wildcard in Estoril last week.

09:36
FP1 begins

The FP1 session is underway for the final WorldSBK round of 2024, the riders heading out now on a mostly dry but patchy Jerez circuit.

09:32

We're just a few minutes away from the beginning of WorldSBK FP1 beginning in Jerez for this final 12th and final round of 2024.

