WorldSBK Portimao test - Day 2 LIVE UPDATES

Day two of this week's WprldSBK Portimao test is the fourth and final test day in Europe this winter before the series heads to Phillip Island for one final two-day test and the opening round of the season at the end of February.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest yesterday, despite coming to the Algarve with a broken finger. He was narrowly faster than Axel Bassani and Nicolo Bulega who both rounded out the top-three. Remy Gardner was only 0.001 seconds slower than Bulega, and was the fourth and final rider to lap in the 1:40s yesterday.