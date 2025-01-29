WorldSBK Portimao test - Day 2 LIVE UPDATES

The track is green again. It was a crash for Alvaro Bautista that brought out the earlier red flag, but the Spaniard is now back in the factory Ducati box.
Still Lowes fastest from Razgatlioglu, with Bautista in third place.
Day two of this week's WprldSBK Portimao test is the fourth and final test day in Europe this winter before the series heads to Phillip Island for one final two-day test and the opening round of the season at the end of February.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest yesterday, despite coming to the Algarve with a broken finger. He was narrowly faster than Axel Bassani and Nicolo Bulega who both rounded out the top-three. Remy Gardner was only 0.001 seconds slower than Bulega, and was the fourth and final rider to lap in the 1:40s yesterday.
The track is green again. It was a crash for Alvaro Bautista that brought out the earlier red flag, but the Spaniard is now back in the factory Ducati box.
Still Lowes fastest from Razgatlioglu, with Bautista in third place.
The red flag is out. The cause is not yet clear.
And... it seems like it's raining again. Everyone apart from Fores, who just did a 2:03.307, is back in the pits.
Things are picking up again towards the end of the morning. Alex Lowes is now fastest on a 1:42.096, 0.005s ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu, and we now have 13 riders on the board.
Still only those two lap times from earlier on on the board for now, just over an hour into today's running. Looks like Xavi Fores has just headed out on the Bimota, though.
After that early flurry of action, there's only been two lap times set - a 1:47.368 from Lecuona and a 1:48.392 from Rabat - and everyone is now back in the pits with reports of rain in the pit lane.
There's rain expected this afternoon, so it's not a surprise to see a few riders heading out early on here. Lecuona, Rabat, Razgatlioglu, Vickers, Montella, Redding, van der Mark, Vierge Sofuoglu, Alex Lowes, and Nagashima have all been out already, and we're not yet 10 minutes in.
Welcome back to live coverage of this week's Portimao WorldSBK test. Day two is just getting underway now.