Jake Gagne to make WorldSBK return with wildcard at Portimao

A former WorldSBK rider with Red Bull Honda, Gagne spent two seasons in the world championship before joining MotoAmerica as team-mate to current Moto2 rider Cameron Beaubier.

Competing for Honda at a time where the Japanese manufacturer was struggling to be anything other than a midfield outfit, Gagne managed just four top ten finishes in 2018.

Winner of 25 out of the last 34 MotoAmerica races, Gagne has been nothing short of sensational as he aims to win a second consecutive title.

Currently second in the standings to former MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci - Gagne has more wins than the Italian in 2022, however, crashes at crucial moments have left the door open for Petrucci, including the most recent race weekend when Gagne crashed from a comfortable leading position.

Speaking about his WorldSBK return, Gagne said: "I’m really excited for the opportunity to line up on the World Superbike grid. Portimao is a really cool track; it’s awesome to be going back, and I look forward to the challenge. I couldn’t ask for a better team and motorcycle, so we’ll go over and do the best we can and enjoy the process!"

With GRT Yamaha yet to confirm riders for either of their 2023 WorldSBK seats, Gagne, who had been heavily linked with a full-time return with Yamaha, has a big opportunity to impress.

Like British Superbike champion Tarran Mackenzie, Gagne is considered one of the favourites for the GRT ride.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Jake back to the World Superbike paddock," added Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager.

"After an amazing season in 2021, he’s once again fighting for the title this year, confirming his high level of performance. We are always looking to give riders who have been successful in their national series the opportunity to race on the world stage.

"After we had the winner of the British Superbike championship, Tarran Mackenzie, wildcard at Donington Park, we’re glad that the reigning MotoAmerica Superbike champion will be able to join us at Portimao.

"We know that it won’t be an easy challenge, but we are ready to support him during the event and wish him and the Attack Performance team all the best for the weekend."