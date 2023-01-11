McPhee confirmed his move to Vince64 by Puccetti Racing at the end of January as he looks to achieve his ‘childhood dream’ of moving to WorldSBK.

Since Kenan Sofuoglu left WorldSSP at the end of 2017, Kawasaki has not enjoyed the same level of success as his dominant championship winning seasons.

In fact, Kawasaki has just five wins since then, four of which came in the form of Lucas Mahias before the Frenchman moved to WorldSBK with Puccetti Racing.

However, Kawasaki appears to be stronger heading into the 2023 season, in large part because of the signing of McPhee.

In his lone appearance in Moto2 machinery at Aragon, McPhee showed immediate potential which should be a sign of things to come for the Scottish rider.

Riders that typically deliver in the form of championships and/or race wins are provided with an opportunity to join WorldSBK - Andrea Locatelli, Dominique Aegerter and Lorenzo Baldassarri (all with Yamaha) are three of the latest examples - so should McPhee become an instant contender then similar chances could come his way.

Speaking after the move to WorldSSP was agreed, McPhee added: "I’m so excited and very motivated about this new project and to start the next chapter of my racing career.

"World Supersport and Superbike was a childhood dream of mine and finally I have the opportunity for it to be true.

"We have an exciting year ahead in where I’m sure we can achieve great things.

"Huge thank you to Vincenzo from Vince64 for this opportunity, and to both Manuel Puccetti and Max Biaggi for believing in me and making it possible."

McPhee is part of a three-rider group that is coming across from the Grand Prix paddock to join WorldSSP, with the other two riders being Jorge Navarro and Marcel Schrotter.