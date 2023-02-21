After finishing the opening day of action in third, the reigning WorldSBK champion proceeded to dominate the final pre-season day of testing ahead of this weekend’s season-opener.

Bautista ended the test less than a tenth quicker than Pata Yamaha rider Andrea Locatelli, however, it was the unrelenting show of speed over race trim that has so far separated the Ducati rider from most.

With different bike setups the focus on day one, Bautista enjoyed a smoother day two as he decided on which setup he prefers and kept it throughout both sessions.

"Today we were more focused on my feeling with the bike," said the former MotoGP rider. "Yesterday we tried some setups and today we just kept the setup I liked yesterday.

"We were more focused on the tyres and especially looking towards the race. I’m happy with the feeling because I had a really good pace. I think we are ready for the weekend."

New bike, same result for the WorldSBK champion

While a new bike can sometimes bring teething issues, the 2023 Panigale V4 R has looked anything but a new bike in that regard.

An even better package than what he had during his title winning campaign, the Spaniard has now revealed that the current pre-season has been one of his best ever.

Bautista said: "I’m quite happy because we have a new bike and from the first day I felt good on the bike.

"We didn’t have to make a big change on the bike to make me feel fast and to make me feel fast. From the first day we were able to go fast, be consistent and I think this pre-season has been one of my best pre-season in my career.

"I know well the bike and when it’s time to push for a fast lap I can push. When it was time to make a [race] pace I can do it. Let’s say that I feel everything under control."

With Bautista showing even more speed than last season, beating the 38-year-old to the title will be very difficult, although the champion himself thinks even more contenders have joined the party.

2022 was dominated by three riders - Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea- however, Bautista could face a new challenger in the form of his teammate, Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

The Italian has been competitive at every test which has given Bautista work to do in order to get the better of him, something we rarely saw last year.

"I think it will be tougher than last year," said Bautista. "Toprak and Jonathan will be there for all the championship and also Rinaldi had an amazing level during the pre-season. Let’s see if he can keep it for the races and Locatelli is strong, especially here in Phillip Island.

"But don’t forget about the other Yamahas of Gardner and Aegerter because they did really well. I expect more [riders] fighting on the front. It will be tougher than last year."