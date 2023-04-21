The reigning WorldSBK champion has so far been a class apart when it comes to overall performance and race wins in 2023.

But despite huge amounts of success being had with the Italian manufacturer already this season, not to mention 2022 when he won the world title with the Aruba.it Ducati team, Bautista says his future remains open.

Speaking ahead of the third round of the season at Assen, Bautista added: "I look forward to this weekend as I started the year so well. The feeling at the Barcelona test was incredible, I’m very happy. I have good memories at this track as I won with Ducati three times and last year, we were competitive, fighting with Toprak and Jonathan.

"I haven’t thought about my future because right now, we have only had two races; maybe after this round, I start to think about what I want to do. I am not old, but I have a lot of experience in motorcycle racing.

"At the moment, it’s not my first worry, I just want to be focused on this weekend. I don’t have a clear of idea about my future. I will decide very soon, not just for me but for my team.

"In the case I don’t want to stay, they have to know as soon as possible and also for my side. We’ll see, but at the moment, I don’t have an idea."

Locatelli eyeing first WorldSBK win

Like Alex Lowes who has at times shown similar pace to his more decorated teammate in Jonathan Rea, the opening two rounds in Phillip Island and Mandalika saw Andrea Locatelli push Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Locatelli has only finished ahead of Razgatlioglu once in the opening six races of this season, however, the gap in terms of pace has significantly reduced compared to last season.

Now firmly in the mix for podiums on merit, Locatelli is hoping to go even better at Assen and claim a maiden Superbike victory.

"We are at Assen, it’s a special track for me as I have good memories from the first year in WorldSBK in 2021, so we’ll see what happens this weekend," said Locatelli.

"We hope for good weather, but we’re ready to fight. It’ll be something special if I can get the first win here at Assen; it’ll be hard but for sure, we’ll try. Why not?

"We’re here after a really good start to the Championship; we’ll try to be fast and fight for the podium."