Razgatlioglu, who tested a MotoGP bike last week in Jerez ahead of a potential switch to Grand Prix racing, has now been back in WorldSBK action aboard his R1.

Razgatlioglu finished sixth in the opening practice at Assen after running into some early issues which saw him lose track time and therefore not set a lap until 15 minutes had passed.

While speculation about whether Razgatlioglu will join MotoGP has been rampant over the past week or so, the test in Jerez was another reminder that making the transition from Superbike to MotoGP appears to be difficult, even for someone of Razgatlioglu’s talent.

From the Yamaha MotoGP side of things, Lin Jarvis admitted that the test did not go as well as hoped for, and that Franco Morbidelli is the Japanese manufacturer’s first choice to keep his seat alongside Fabio Quartararo.

In the Yamaha WorldSBK camp, the test was seen in a slightly more positive light, although Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager, Andrea Dosoli, agreed with Jarvis that more time is needed for the Turkish star on a GP machine.

"For sure, now he understands what MotoGP needs in terms of riding style," Dosoli told WorldSBK.com. "Of course, it’s different to production based machines, different approach to corners, and different tyres.

"Toprak understood this and tried to modify his riding style and he already achieved some good results in terms of feedback. For sure, there is more work to be done but in case there is an opportunity there in the future he would like to take it."

Dosoli also went on to clarify Yamaha’s position regarding Razgatlioglu, which is to retain him at all costs.

Dosoli stated: "In general, Yamaha’s target is to keep Toprak within the Yamaha family. We are working on this. It doesn’t matter where.”

If Razgatlioglu does leave WorldSBK for MotoGP, whether that be with Yamaha or another manufacturer, Dosoli also confirmed that the younger talent already within Yamaha’s rank would be the first choice in replacing Razgatlioglu.

"If the position will be there, I don’t know if this will be the case, then I would say we have been working hard in the last few years to develop riders," added the Italian. "We have a strong line-up of riders. I saw Bradley [Ray] here before and he’s one of the last ones to join and it will be his first race in Assen.

"We have Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter. We have a lot of riders. It’s only the second race of the championship and we would like to see more. But our target is to promote one of our boys."