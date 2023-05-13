On both days Lecuona and Honda were a long way away from the top time set by WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista.

Lecuona finished 1.5 second off Bautista come the end of both days, and while that deficit was still strong enough for a P8 finish on Thursday, the Honda rider was then pushed all the way down to 14th on Friday.

As has been a common theme over the last season or so, Honda gave both Lecuona and Xavi Vierge some new parts in a bid to challenge the likes of Ducati and Yamaha, however, Lecuona felt the same issues as before in the wet, which is the rear trying to ‘overtake me’.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com, Lecuona said: "It was quite difficult, honestly. In general, we struggled. We tried different items on the bike but with one it feels better, with another it’s so-so. Overall, honestly, I cannot be happy.

"The weather doesn’t help us to approve but even in wet conditions this morning, we had the chance to ride and I felt the same problem as always: that the rear wants to overtake me and I don’t have any confidence to release the brakes and to go in fast.

"I felt slow in the wet and usually I go fast. Still struggling in the wet, still struggling a little bit in the dry. We need to check the data. I’m not happy."

As part of the test items, Lecuona was seen riding with two different swingarms as he attempted to improve his pace.

However, the former MotoGP rider was left unconvinced after failing to understand what areas it was helping with.

Lecuona added: "We’re looking to improve the lap time! We don’t know if it’s better for the corners or for stopping or whatever.

"We tried some different items, some different ways, to improve the lap time and the feeling with the bike, to see if we had more margin to improve.

"The situation right now is that, yesterday, I tried two different swingarms. Today, with the weather, I didn’t try anything; just my standard bike.

"Yesterday, I didn’t like one and I liked the other but, the one I like is just in a few areas. For example, it helped me in stopping but in a different area we lost a little bit.

"We need to check the data and understand if it’s better or not. I’m not happy. It’s true it’s a test to try these items but I expected more."