2023 Misano WorldSBK Test results - Friday: Alvaro Bautista leads Ducati 1-2

RobertJones's picture
12 May 2023
Alvaro Bautista, Catalunya WorldSBK, 5 May

Alvaro Bautista has closed out the two-day Misano WorldSBK test on top after already breaking the official lap record on Thursday.

While dry conditions meant a new unofficial lap record could be set by the defending WorldSBK champion on day-one, rain played a significant part through the early stages of Friday.

But despite that, Bautista remained the leader no matter the conditions as he set a time of 1:33.627s which is just under six tenths slower than the lap he set on day-one.

Over six tenths down on his teammate on Thursday, Michael Ruben Rinaldi was much closer come the end of session #4. A margin of +0.138s separated the two factory Aruba.it Ducati riders.

 

Andrea Locatelli was the first non-Ducati rider as he finished eight tenths down on Bautista’s fastest time. 

After making an impressive return to BMW following his split from Puccetti Kawasaki, Tom Sykes was just two tenths down on Scott Redding. 

2023 World Superbike Test Misano, Italy - (Day-two) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:33.627s
2Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.138s
3YMRE Test BikeN/AYamaha R1+0.554s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.833s
5Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+1.054s
6Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.169s
7Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+1.190s
8Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+1.205s
9Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.209s
10Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.345s
11Tom SykesGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.377s
12Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.471s
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.492s
14Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.571s
15Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.626s
16Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.027s
17Florian MarinoFRAKawasaki Racing Team+2.041s
18Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+2.373s
19Tarran MackenzieGBRPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+3.474s