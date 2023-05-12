2023 Misano WorldSBK Test results - Friday: Alvaro Bautista leads Ducati 1-2
Alvaro Bautista has closed out the two-day Misano WorldSBK test on top after already breaking the official lap record on Thursday.
While dry conditions meant a new unofficial lap record could be set by the defending WorldSBK champion on day-one, rain played a significant part through the early stages of Friday.
But despite that, Bautista remained the leader no matter the conditions as he set a time of 1:33.627s which is just under six tenths slower than the lap he set on day-one.
Over six tenths down on his teammate on Thursday, Michael Ruben Rinaldi was much closer come the end of session #4. A margin of +0.138s separated the two factory Aruba.it Ducati riders.
Andrea Locatelli was the first non-Ducati rider as he finished eight tenths down on Bautista’s fastest time.
After making an impressive return to BMW following his split from Puccetti Kawasaki, Tom Sykes was just two tenths down on Scott Redding.
|2023 World Superbike Test Misano, Italy - (Day-two) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:33.627s
|2
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.138s
|3
|YMRE Test Bike
|N/A
|Yamaha R1
|+0.554s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.833s
|5
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+1.054s
|6
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.169s
|7
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+1.190s
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.205s
|9
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.209s
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.345s
|11
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.377s
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.471s
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.492s
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.571s
|15
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.626s
|16
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.027s
|17
|Florian Marino
|FRA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|+2.041s
|18
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+2.373s
|19
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+3.474s