While dry conditions meant a new unofficial lap record could be set by the defending WorldSBK champion on day-one, rain played a significant part through the early stages of Friday.

But despite that, Bautista remained the leader no matter the conditions as he set a time of 1:33.627s which is just under six tenths slower than the lap he set on day-one.

Over six tenths down on his teammate on Thursday, Michael Ruben Rinaldi was much closer come the end of session #4. A margin of +0.138s separated the two factory Aruba.it Ducati riders.

Andrea Locatelli was the first non-Ducati rider as he finished eight tenths down on Bautista’s fastest time.

After making an impressive return to BMW following his split from Puccetti Kawasaki, Tom Sykes was just two tenths down on Scott Redding.