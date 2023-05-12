Bautista has so far dominated the 2023 WorldSBK season, winning 11 of the first 12 races compared to Razgatlioglu who has just the one.

But Razgatlioglu, who has often been the next best rider behind Bautista through the opening four rounds, is ready to contend once again following day-one of the Misano test.

Going strictly off positions and lap times, Bautista was over half a second clear as he finished fastest, however, Razgatlioglu did not attempt a time attack.

"I finished the first day in second position, but I was not looking for the fastest lap," said Razgatlioglu when speaking to WorldSBK.com. "My race simulation is unbelievable! We made a big improvement at this circuit.

"I’m always very happy, I’m enjoying riding after Catalunya because we were riding at half gas there. There was no grip and we needed to keep the tyres for the last five laps.

"Here, we don’t have the tyre drop. We are pushing every lap and I enjoyed today. My race simulation was very strong. In the afternoon, in the warmer conditions, we used the SCX tyre.

"We did very good lap times and almost my best lap time with the race tyre. I did a race simulation with similar lap times. For me, it’s a very positive test for the first day.

"In the afternoon, it started to rain. I used the SCQ tyre but it’s not possible to get a very good lap time because the SCQ tyre has a lot of grip and the rear is pushing a lot. The bike wasn’t turning. We need to work on the bike setup with the SCQ tyre."

With rain so far having an impact on day-two as Bautista remains quickest but is eight tenths of his best lap time from Thursday, Razgatlioglu already began focusing on the upcoming race weekend at Misano next month.

Razgatlioglu said: "It’s a very positive test for me and now I’m waiting for the round. Okay, we have tomorrow, but it looks like it might rain.

"My feeling is very good and I’m confident in all corners. It looks like I’m ready to fight for the win in the race.

"The race is always difficult. Alvaro and Rinaldi and Jonny are very strong at this track. We will see but we will keep fighting."