“Unable to prove their skill” - Scott Smart makes argument for combined weight

Now working for Dorna as Director of Technology, Smart has confirmed that MotoGP and WorldSBK are the only ‘professional motorsport series’ that are not running a combined weight limit.

Weight limits in WorldSBK have been a big topic of discussion over recent years, but particularly the last couple of seasons.

Scott Redding, who is one of the tallest and therefore heaviest riders on the current grid, has been an advocate for weight limits being implemented, while Jonathan Rea recently said he expects it to be part of the series in the near future.

However, reigning WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista, who is coincidentally one of the lightest riders on the grid and gains a significant advantage when it comes to top speed, has not been quite as welcoming to the prospect of a combined weight limit for rider and bike.

Like WorldSBK, MotoGP is also without a combined weight limit but Smart believes both championships should consider the idea.

Speaking on this week’s jam-packed episode of the Crash.net MotoGP podcast, Smart said: "There were certain manufacturers that didn’t want a combined weight [in WorldSBK], so it was blocked.

"Now, before we start - Bautista… phenomenal rider. There are two or three other riders arguably as good if not better on their day. So we have at least three guys that are all incredible.

"When you stand at the side of the race track and watch them in detail; they are incredible. They are virtually on the limit the whole time. So, you get one group saying it’s not fair to penalise somebody for their body [shape].

"That guy is lighter so why should you have to handicap that guy. If you take the word lighter away and say it’s not fair to handicap somebody because of their physique or the way they were born etc, then you can say, ‘yeah, you’re absolutely right.

"But, it’s not fair to penalise the heavier riders who are born with a bigger bulk. It’s unfair on them so they shouldn’t be penalised for being heavier either.

"You can position it [the argument[ whichever way you like. MotoGP and WorldSBK are basically the only two series in professional motorsport, including four wheels, that don’t have combined weights.

"I’ve asked this to a lot of people… do you want to see the most skilled motorcycle racers showing their skill level against one-another, or do you want to see the most skilled motorcycle racer being unable to prove their skill level because they’re heavier."

