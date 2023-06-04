The former MotoGP teammates crashed out of the Superpole Race following an accident at turn eight with three laps remaining.

Petrucci, who had already caused a collision on lap one which resulted in both GRT Yamaha riders hitting the deck, was given a Long-Lap penalty for his part in that collision.

And after serving his penalty, Petrucci was part of a four-rider battle that included Lecuona, Xavi Vierge and Garrett Gerloff.

Trying to make up for lost time after his earlier misdemeanor, Petrucci again initiated contact with the Spaniard before both riders hit the tarmac hard.

Red flags were deployed immediately as Alvaro Bautista secured his second win of the weekend, 13th from 14 races so far this season.

Both riders were then taken to the medical centre before Lecuona failed to receive the all-clear for Race 2.

The injuries suffered by Lecuona include a left ankle contusion and an injury to his left hip.