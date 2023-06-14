A one-bike team throughout their time in WorldSBK thus far, Motocorsa Racing Team Manager, Lorenzo Mauri, has confirmed a two-bike team is a possibility starting from next season.

Currently in their third season with Axel Bassani, Motocorsa Racing Ducati have become one of the more prolific satellite teams in the class.

A large reason for that has been Bassani’s performances, but with the Italian looking to secure a factory seat in 2024, Mauri could be looking at a completely new team.

Whether Bassani stays or not, Mauri has admitted sacrifices need to be made on the rider’s end.

"I’m receiving so many requests to race with us, even from riders who, years ago, didn’t even answer my calls," said Mauri when speaking to WorldSBK.com. "Everything about this makes me really happy since I remember very well all the sacrifices we have made over the years.

"This is the demonstration that the commitment and the resources we have invested are paying off. In 2024, we would like to field two bikes.

"We are evaluating this opportunity. Ducati will remain this way, there will be no new homologations but only small updates.

"If we decide to take to the track with two bikes, we will do it to be competitive. Our next step will be to have two riders.

"For Motocorsa, it would be a big leap. My ideal rider would have to impress me, they have to be coherent and serious. They have to be willing to make sacrifices like Axel did."

Dall’igna not ready to confirm 2024 WorldSBK plans for Ducati

With reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista secured for next year, all eyes are currently on the second factory seat.

But Gigi Dall’Igna says Ducati will take their time to make a decision on who will partner the Spaniard.

"I think it’s not the time to speak about the second seat of our team,” added Dall’Igna. “For sure, with Alvaro with us, we can have time to take the proper decision and wait a little bit to understand which is the best opportunity for us.

"I’m really happy with all the Ducati riders at the moment. We have to wait. I think it’s the best, not only for us but for the riders who would like to jump on our bike.

"I don’t have a deadline for WorldSBK at the moment. I think for next year we will evolve our bike but not have big changes."