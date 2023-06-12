Alvaro Bautista gets his wish - an official Ducati MotoGP test

The reigning WorldSBK champion will head to the Misano circuit in Italy on June 20 and 21.

He will have an opportunity to test the Desmosedici, the best machinery on the MotoGP grid for the past two years.

There are no expectations for the test - but it is somewhat of a reward for his brilliant form.

Bautista is 86 points clear in the WorldSBK standings of his closest challenger Toprak Razgatlioglu.

He has stunningly won 14 of 15 races so far this year.

While Ducati may boast the best bike in WorldSBK, it is their star rider who is truly pushing it to its limits.

Bautista previously competed in MotoGP for nine years.

He is now 38 years old.

He had previously said: “After I won the World Championship in WorldSBK, I asked Ducati to have a test with the MotoGP bike because, from the outside, it seems like a really fun bike.

“We will do the test very soon. I don’t do the test with an intention to do a wildcard.

“I’d like to do the test and let’s see what happens.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of chance to repeat what Troy Bayliss did in 2006. It was another time and it was different.

“At the moment, in my mind, it’s only the World Superbike Championship. I just take the test like a prize and don’t think about Troy Bayliss.”