Ducati forced to look elsewhere as Pedro Acosta KTM exit is “far away”

Pedro Acosta may not be a key player in rider market, after all

Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta

The possibility of Pedro Acosta on a different bike next season is reportedly getting slimmer.

Acosta was initially tipped to be the protagonist of this year’s MotoGP rider market with interest in him from elsewhere.

KTM’s struggling project had left Acosta disappointed and unable to replicate the form of his rookie year.

But Pedro Acosta tipped to stay at KTM

Pedro Acosta had interest from Honda and VR46, both of whom still have a vacant seat in the 2026 MotoGP rider line-up.

There is still “mutual pressure” from Acosta and Ducati to somehow unite forces, Sky Italia report.

“They are working incessantly, and patiently,” the report states.

“However, the possibility of finding an agreement with KTM to release Acosta is far away.”

Acosta is still contracted to KTM for next season meaning he may have to wait until 2027 if he is enticed by a Ducati.

By then, with the new rules incoming, the pecking order in MotoGP could have evolved.

Acosta finished fourth last weekend at the Aragon MotoGP, matching his best result of the season from Le Mans.

He has piled pressure onto his employer by insisting “I am not patient”.

Last year, starting as a teenager, he wowed everyone inside MotoGP by his prodigious ability.

But KTM, despite their struggles on the track and their money worries away from MotoGP, have their prized asset tied into a deal.

If they can provide him with more competitive machinery, Acosta won’t have much reason to look elsewhere.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
2m ago
Christian Horner reaffirms Red Bull commitment amid Ferrari/Alpine links
Christian Horner
F1 News
21m ago
Martin Brundle offers heartfelt support for suspended F1 steward Derek Warwick
Martin Brundle
WSBK News
52m ago
Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK Race 1 “not easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, win “very important”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Stunning market rumour involves Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow joining forces
Jack Miller, Cal Crutchlow, 2019 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Dominique Aegerter out of Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK after Race 1 crash
Dominique Aegerter, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
Resurgent Pecco Bagnaia enters ‘stronghold’ - ‘beginning of turnaround’
Pecco Bagnaia
WSBK
3h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 As It Happened
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.