Ducati forced to look elsewhere as Pedro Acosta KTM exit is “far away”

The possibility of Pedro Acosta on a different bike next season is reportedly getting slimmer.

Acosta was initially tipped to be the protagonist of this year’s MotoGP rider market with interest in him from elsewhere.

KTM’s struggling project had left Acosta disappointed and unable to replicate the form of his rookie year.

But Pedro Acosta tipped to stay at KTM

Pedro Acosta had interest from Honda and VR46, both of whom still have a vacant seat in the 2026 MotoGP rider line-up.

There is still “mutual pressure” from Acosta and Ducati to somehow unite forces, Sky Italia report.

“They are working incessantly, and patiently,” the report states.

“However, the possibility of finding an agreement with KTM to release Acosta is far away.”

Acosta is still contracted to KTM for next season meaning he may have to wait until 2027 if he is enticed by a Ducati.

By then, with the new rules incoming, the pecking order in MotoGP could have evolved.

Acosta finished fourth last weekend at the Aragon MotoGP, matching his best result of the season from Le Mans.

He has piled pressure onto his employer by insisting “I am not patient”.

Last year, starting as a teenager, he wowed everyone inside MotoGP by his prodigious ability.

But KTM, despite their struggles on the track and their money worries away from MotoGP, have their prized asset tied into a deal.

If they can provide him with more competitive machinery, Acosta won’t have much reason to look elsewhere.