2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 As It Happened

Dominique Aegerter has been ruled out of the remainder of this weekend after sustaining injuries in his Race 1 crash with Bahattin Sofuoglu.

Race 1 at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK is set to get underway at 14:00 local time.
Nicolo Bulega was due to start from pole position ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu. Both were under the lap record in Superpole but it was Bulega 0.2s ahead of the reigning champion.
But Bulega is one of two riders, along with Andrea Iannone, who has been handed a three-place grid penalty for Race 1 and will start fourth as a result. Iannone will start 10th.
Razgatlioglu will start from pole, consequently, and Sam Lowes will start from the front row in third.
Razgatlioglu and Bulega are separated by 31 points in the riders' standings coming into this race, and have both confirmed their respective futures: Bulega will remain with the factory Ducati WorldSBK team; and Razgatlioglu will move to MotoGP with Pramac Yamaha.
It's victory for Toprak Razgatlioglu in Misano Race 1, he's a second clear of Nicolo Bulega over the line.
Danilo Petrucci holds on to third place ahead of Alex Lowes. Andrea Locatelli rounds out the top-five.
Still Razgatlioglu leading as we move onto the final lap, and it's been a strong lap 20 from the BMW rider who has 0.5s to play with with one to go.
Strong lap 19 from Razgatlioglu, he's half-a-second clear with two to go.
Petrucci and Lowes have been joined in the battle for third by Locatelli now, who has bridged that one-second gap he had earlier.
3 laps to go now, and still Razgatlioglu leads by 0.2 seconds. Really great conclusion to this one brewing.
Pressure still building from Bulega on Razgatlioglu. Only a tenth between them over the line with now 4 laps to go.
Alex Lowes up to third on lap 16 with a neat pass on Petrucci at turn two.
Although Petrucci then re-passes at turn eight.
A strong couple of laps for Bulega have seen him get to back within half-a-second of Razgatlioglu.
Bautista had begun cutting his way through, was up to seventh on the previous lap but a mistake at turn eight costs him a lot of time.
In the battle for the final podium spot, it's still Petrucci ahead of Lowes and Locatelli a second adrift of that battle.
Now it's Razgatlioglu whose pace drops - a 1:33.7 from him that time plays a 1:33.6 from Bulega, who is now 0.6s behind.
0.7s between the leaders over the line, a strong lap 12 there from Razgatlioglu.
Gardner has crashed out at turn eight.
Bulega really strong that lap but not able to make a pass. He's clearly faster at the moment, though.
No change at the front that time, although Razgatlioglu set the fastest lap of the race - less than a tenth between their lap times.
Leaders split by 0.4s, but they're now over 6s clear of the battle for third which is still led by Petrucci.
There's been a crash for Michael van der Mark at turn 10. That's his fourth of the weekend. He's remounted and is continuing.
Petrucci now up to third, he passed Lowes at turn eight on lap five.
Bulega runs wide in turn nine and Razgatlioglu gets back to the front.
Only a tenth between the leaders over the line that time.
Lowes still holding onto third ahead of Petrucci and Locatelli.
0.4s between the leaders over the line, they're already three seconds clear of the field.
Iannone has crashed out but seems to be okay. Turn 13 for Iannone, he had just passed Lecuona at turn 12.
Bassani's crash has promoted Alex Lowes to the final podium position, but he has Locatelli, Petrucci, Sam Lowes, Montella, Gardner, and Bautista all for company.
Bassani has crashed at turn six, Razgatlioglu up to second now.
Razgatlioglu over the line in third after passing Locatelli at turn 12.
Bulega leads, though, he passed Bassani at turn 11.