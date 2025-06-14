2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 As It Happened

Race 1 at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK is set to get underway at 14:00 local time.

Nicolo Bulega was due to start from pole position ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu. Both were under the lap record in Superpole but it was Bulega 0.2s ahead of the reigning champion.

But Bulega is one of two riders, along with Andrea Iannone, who has been handed a three-place grid penalty for Race 1 and will start fourth as a result. Iannone will start 10th.

Razgatlioglu will start from pole, consequently, and Sam Lowes will start from the front row in third.

Razgatlioglu and Bulega are separated by 31 points in the riders' standings coming into this race, and have both confirmed their respective futures: Bulega will remain with the factory Ducati WorldSBK team; and Razgatlioglu will move to MotoGP with Pramac Yamaha.