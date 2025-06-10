Nicolo Bulega ignores BMW’s money, accepts intriguing Ducati offer

Current WorldSBK points leader Nicolo Bulega has signed a new deal to stay with Ducati in the production derivative series in 2026, having reportedly declined an offer from BMW.

Bulega has ignored “an attractive economic proposal from BMW”, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia.

This would be to replace Bulega’s current chief 2025 World Superbike title rival Toprak Razgatlioglu, who is expected to make his own MotoGP move with the Pramac Yamaha team.

Nicolo Bulega, though, instead signed a new contract to stay at Ducati in WorldSBK, but the new deal will include the possibility to test MotoGP machinery in 2026.

With the regulation change coming in the premier class of grand prix racing in 2027, Bulega’s testing would take place on the prototype of Ducati’s first 850cc Desmosedici, with no ride height device and Pirelli tyres.

That 2026 testing programme could lead to a race seat in MotoGP in 2027 on an official Ducati contract, similar to what Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio Di Giannantonio currently have with the Gresini Racing and Pertamina Enduro VR46 teams, respectively, in 2025.

Gigi Dall'Igna hint at Nicolo Bulega MotoGP future?

Gigi Dall'Igna hinted at what the future might hold.

“Nicolo represents a winning bet for the Ducati Corse project," Dall'Igna said.

"We started our journey in 2022 in WorldSSP to make him competitive in the higher class, riding the Panigale V4R. In his rookie year in WorldSBK, he impressed everyone, showing his potential and talent as a rider. We are happy to confirm that he will remain with Aruba.it Racing also in the next season.

"We are confident that he is a rider capable of opening up many paths, but the only one that matters right now is the one that leads to the WorldSBK title. This must be the only goal to focus on now. Then we will see what the future holds.”

Bulega said: “I am thrilled to continue my career with Aruba.it Racing - Ducati. I have been with this team for four years now, and I cannot emphasise enough the strong bond that we've created from the beginning.

"We have achieved important results, so continuing this project fills me with satisfaction and pride. I want to thank Aruba and Ducati for trusting me since the first day of our new adventure in WorldSSP.

"The goal is to achieve even more satisfaction. Extending our future together is an important step in allowing us to focus even more deeply on this season.”

Aruba.it Racing Ducati Team Principal, Stefano Cecconi, said: “It's satisfying to look back on the journey we've taken together with Nicolo over the years because, even though we knew his talent and our potential, you can never take it for granted that you'll be able to create the right chemistry between rider, bike and team.

"Only when conditions are in place, can you aim high in difficult Championships with such tough opponents to beat.

"We are heading in the right direction, and I hope that defining the near future will give us further peace of mind and the opportunity to focus all our energy on the current season, where we have everything we need to do well.”

While Bulega will remain with the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team next year, his teammate is expected to have a new identity.

This is because the factory Ducati squad has reportedly decided to exercise a clause in Bautista’s contract which would see the second year of it, 2026, cancelled.

Bulega and Bautista have shared the Aruba Ducati box since Bulega made his debut season in 2024 when he stepped up as World Supersport Champion.

But the Italian’s superior results to the 40-year-old double World Superbike Champion over last year and the first part of this season (Bautista hasn’t finished ahead of Bulega in a WorldSBK race since he won Race 2 at Aragon last September).

In contrast, it’s Bulega’s performance versus not only Bautista but also the aforementioned Razgatlioglu that has prompted the possibility of a future MotoGP move for the 25-year-old.