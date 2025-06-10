Ducati tipped to wave goodbye to Alvaro Bautista

The factory Ducati WorldSBK team has been tipped to split with two-time World Superbike Champion Alvaro Bautista at the end of the 2025 season.

The contract Bautista signed for the 2025 season also contains the possibility of the Spaniard continuing with Ducati in 2026.

However, according to Sky Italia, while the contract Bautista signed in 2024 to keep him with Ducati in 2025 does include an option for 2026, it is an option which itself is subject to a clause in the deal which would allow either Bautista or Ducati to cancel the second year (2026) of the contract if exercised before July 2025.

The Italian publication reports that Ducati has opted to exercise that option and not continue with Bautista in its factory World Superbike team beyond 2025.

It would be the end of one of WorldSBK’s most successful relationships, with the Alvaro Bautista-Ducati partnership having achieved two world titles and 63 wins, including the 2019 season before Bautista first left Ducati for Honda.

Bautista himself has made it known on multiple occasions when speaking to the media that he would like to continue with Ducati in 2026 because of the new-generation Panigale V4 that is set to debut in competition next year – indeed, it was ridden in an early form by Michele Pirro at the recent Misano WorldSBK test.

“To be honest, I have an agreement with Ducati for 2025 and 2026,” Bautista said at the Czech WorldSBK.

“I just need to say yes from my side and the team needs to say yes from theirs, but the agreement is already signed.

“I have confirmed with the team that I want to keep racing in 2026, and now I’m just waiting for their answer.”

It seems he now has Ducati's answer.

It is currently unclear, though, whether Bautista would have an interest in continuing in the World Superbike Championship with a different manufacturer, nor which manufacturers would be interested in acquiring Bautista, who will be 41 by the beginning of next season.