Xavi Vierge “recovering faster than expected”, hopes to race Misano WorldSBK

Xavi Vierge is aiming to return to action at the Misano WorldSBK round after fracturing his foot at Most.

Xavi Vierge, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Honda has announced that its factory WorldSBK rider, Xavi Vierge, will attempt to race at the upcoming Emilia-Romagna Round at Misano.

Vierge, who crashed and suffered fractures to his right foot in Race 2 at Most’s Czech Round in May, underwent surgery on 20 May to repair fractures to his cuboid bone in his right foot.

This week, the Spaniard has reintroduced his right foot into training sessions.

A final medical assessment on 10 June will determine whether he will be given clearance to fly to Italy for the Emilia-Romagna Round at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on 13–15 June.

The #97 says his recovery is going “faster than expected,” and that he plans to fly to Misano for the sixth round of the 2025 World Superbike season on Wednesday 11 June.

“I had another check-up with the doctor, and everything looks good,” Vierge said.

“I’m recovering faster than expected; this week, we’ve gradually started integrating my foot into training sessions. It’s been tough, but we’re on the right track.

“I started walking, with crutches of course, and I can begin using my foot a little in the gym and during physiotherapy, starting a proper recovery in a progressive way.

“If all goes well, on Monday I will start riding the bicycle on the turbo trainer, and on Tuesday I will go back to the hospital to get a final scan.

“If everything is fine, I will fly to Misano on Wednesday, so everything is going well.”

Vierge currently lies seventh in the WorldSBK riders’ standings on 71 points.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

