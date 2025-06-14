2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

WorldSBK riders' standings after the first race at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega maintains the points lead, albeit reduced from 31 points to 26 thanks to a victory for Toprak Razgatlioglu in Race 1.

Danilo Petrucci extends his lead over Alvaro Bautista to 11 points after finishing third in Race 1 at Misano.

Bautista remains fourth after a seventh-place finish for the Spaniard, and Andrea Locatelli retains fifth spot ahead of tomorrow's Superpole Race.