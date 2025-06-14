2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
WorldSBK riders' standings after the first race at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Nicolo Bulega maintains the points lead, albeit reduced from 31 points to 26 thanks to a victory for Toprak Razgatlioglu in Race 1.
Danilo Petrucci extends his lead over Alvaro Bautista to 11 points after finishing third in Race 1 at Misano.
Bautista remains fourth after a seventh-place finish for the Spaniard, and Andrea Locatelli retains fifth spot ahead of tomorrow's Superpole Race.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Emilia-Romagna Round | Round 6, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|272
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|246
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|162
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|151
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|137
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|111
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|76
|8
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|68
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|73
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|63
|11
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|74
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|60
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|62
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|56
|15
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|49
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|46
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|32
|18
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|13
|19
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|9
|21
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|10
|22
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|23
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|24
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1
|25
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|26
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|27
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0