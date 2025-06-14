2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

Full World Superbike Championship standings after of Race 1 at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, round six of 2025.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WorldSBK riders' standings after the first race at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega maintains the points lead, albeit reduced from 31 points to 26 thanks to a victory for Toprak Razgatlioglu in Race 1.

Danilo Petrucci extends his lead over Alvaro Bautista to 11 points after finishing third in Race 1 at Misano.

Bautista remains fourth after a seventh-place finish for the Spaniard, and Andrea Locatelli retains fifth spot ahead of tomorrow's Superpole Race.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Emilia-Romagna Round | Round 6, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R272
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR246
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R162
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R151
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1137
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R111
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R76
8Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R68
9Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R73
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99863
11Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99874
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R160
13Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R62
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR56
15Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R149
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R46
17Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR32
18Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R113
19Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R9
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R19
21Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R10
22Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13
23Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
24Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11
25Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
26Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
27Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0

