2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

Full results of Race 1 from the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Results from Race 1 at the Emilia-Romagana WorldSBK at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was victorious in WorldSBK Race 1 at Misano, beating Nicolo Bulega.

The Turkish rider started from pole position after Bulega, who qualified fastest, was penalised three grid positions - along with Andrea Iannone - for impeding Danilo Petrucci in Superpole.

Razgatlioglu led from the start, but ran wide at turn one on the opening lap and dropped to fourth.

At the same time, Bulega made his move to the front, passing Axel Bassani for the lead at turn 11 on the opening lap.

Razgatlioglu took third place from Andrea Locatelli one turn later, and was handed second by Bassani when he crashed at turn six on lap two.

From there, Razgatlioglu and Bulega battled for the remainder of the race, Razgatlioglu taking the lead on lap five when Bulega ran wide at turn nine.

The two pulled away by 16 seconds by the end of the race, with Razgatlioglu able to just pull away in the final few laps to the tune of a second. It was a victory that moved Razgatlioglu ahead of Alvaro Bautista in the all-time winners list on 64.

Bulega claimed second, while Danilo Petrucci finished third from eighth on the grid after a race-long battle with Alex Lowes, who ended fourth. 

Andrea Locatelli finished just behind Lowes in fifth.

Sam Lowes crossed the line sixth, but was given a post-race time penalty for exceeding track limits and dropped to seventh behind Alvaro Bautista after the flag.

Bautista had a messy race from 11th, finishing sixth after Lowes' penalty and after several run-ons and mistakes, but ahead of Yari Montella, Iker Lecuona, and Scott Redding who rounded out the top-10.

When Razgatlioglu ran wide a turn eight on the first lap, he was moments ahead of Dominique Aegerter and Bahattin Sofuoglu, who crashed together behind.

Remy Gardner, Andrea Iannone, and Michael van der Mark also crashed out.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit | Race 1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1.045
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R16.684
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99816.824
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R117.450
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R18.096
7Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R18.361
8Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R22.770
9Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R27.236
10Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R31.445
11Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R31.629
12Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R133.044
13Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R38.033
14Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR41.314
15Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R155.021
16Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:05.935
17Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:27.347
DNFAxel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998DNF
DNFRemy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFAndrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFDominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFMichael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRDNF
DNFBahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

