2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

Results from Race 1 at the Emilia-Romagana WorldSBK at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was victorious in WorldSBK Race 1 at Misano, beating Nicolo Bulega.

The Turkish rider started from pole position after Bulega, who qualified fastest, was penalised three grid positions - along with Andrea Iannone - for impeding Danilo Petrucci in Superpole.

Razgatlioglu led from the start, but ran wide at turn one on the opening lap and dropped to fourth.

At the same time, Bulega made his move to the front, passing Axel Bassani for the lead at turn 11 on the opening lap.

Razgatlioglu took third place from Andrea Locatelli one turn later, and was handed second by Bassani when he crashed at turn six on lap two.

From there, Razgatlioglu and Bulega battled for the remainder of the race, Razgatlioglu taking the lead on lap five when Bulega ran wide at turn nine.

The two pulled away by 16 seconds by the end of the race, with Razgatlioglu able to just pull away in the final few laps to the tune of a second. It was a victory that moved Razgatlioglu ahead of Alvaro Bautista in the all-time winners list on 64.

Bulega claimed second, while Danilo Petrucci finished third from eighth on the grid after a race-long battle with Alex Lowes, who ended fourth.

Andrea Locatelli finished just behind Lowes in fifth.

Sam Lowes crossed the line sixth, but was given a post-race time penalty for exceeding track limits and dropped to seventh behind Alvaro Bautista after the flag.

Bautista had a messy race from 11th, finishing sixth after Lowes' penalty and after several run-ons and mistakes, but ahead of Yari Montella, Iker Lecuona, and Scott Redding who rounded out the top-10.

When Razgatlioglu ran wide a turn eight on the first lap, he was moments ahead of Dominique Aegerter and Bahattin Sofuoglu, who crashed together behind.

Remy Gardner, Andrea Iannone, and Michael van der Mark also crashed out.