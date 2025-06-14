Dominique Aegerter out of Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK after Race 1 crash

GRT Yamaha WorldSBK rider Dominique Aegerter has been declared unfit after his crash in Race 1 at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK.

Aegerter crashed together with Bahattin Sofuoglu at turn eight on the opening lap, a crash which ended both of their respective races on the spot.

Dominique Aegerter was taken to the medical centre after the incident, where he was diagnosed with an “anterior neck wound and left knee contusion,” per a communication from WorldSBK.

Aegerter, whose WorldSBK future is believed to be uncertain at GRT, will be forced to miss tomorrow’s Superpole Race and Race 2 at Misano. He was also forced to miss a chunk of the 2024 season – the French, Italian, and Aragon Rounds – through injuries sustained in a motocross training crash.

The Swiss rider sits 15th in the 2025 World Superbike Championship standings, now just three points ahead of Barni Spark rookie Yari Montella who finished eighth in Race 1 at Misano.

His teammate, Remy Gardner, also crashed out of Race 1 but was unhurt, as was the aforementioned Sofuoglu, for whom the Race 1 crash was his fifth of the weekend.

Race 1 was eventually won by Sofuoglu’s compatriot, Toprak Razgatlioglu, who took his seventh race win of the season to move within 26 points of Nicolo Bulega in the title battle.

It was also Razgatlioglu’s 64th race win in WorldSBK, moving him clear in second on the all-time list, one ahead of Bulega’s factory Ducati teammate: Alvaro Bautista.