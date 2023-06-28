At Portimao in 2021, Michael Van Der Mark took BMW’s first WorldSBK victory for eight years, and since then they have been winless once again.

Like Honda, BMW’s return as a full factory outfit has seen them be competitive at times, although matching the likes of perennial title challengers, Ducati, Yamaha and Kawasaki has been a huge struggle.

Even with the addition of Scott Redding, who is one of the most gifted riders on the current grid, BMW’s M 1000 RR has just not been up to scratch.

But Razgatlioglu believes it is a bike capable of being at the front and that his switch from Yamaha to BMW in 2024 will be the start of him showing that.

"Everybody believes this is a bike that can’t win," Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com. "I’m just thinking about showing everyone that the BMW is a winning bike.

"Ducati have the best bike in the paddock. If I go there and I win the championship, it’s not special for me and this is why I’m going to BMW.

"Yamaha weren’t champions for 12 years and we became champions again. I will go to BMW which hasn’t been world champions. My big dream is for me and BMW to be world champions. This is a big goal."

Razgatlioglu still dreaming of WorldSBK title win in final season with Yamaha

Although it’s unlikely given Alvaro Bautista has won 14 out of the first 15 races, the Turkish star is hoping to provide Yamaha with a title win as a leaving gift.

Razgatlioglu should be set for his best chance at beating Bautista this weekend, given his stunning record at Donington Park while it’s also one of Bautista and Ducati’s worse circuits traditionally.

But with the Spaniard in the form of his life and Ducati having the bike to beat, winning this weekend will be a very tough challenge for Razgatlioglu.

"This year I am fighting in every race and trying more than 100%," added Razgatlioglu. "In my last season with Yamaha, I’m trying to be world champion again.

"If we are world champions again this year, it will be a gift for Yamaha when I leave. It’s not been an easy start because Alvaro is very strong. He is unbelievably fast.

"This year we’ve won just one race, in Indonesia, but I need to win in Race 1 and Race 2. I will keep fighting. I will always try 100%.

"The season isn’t over, and we have many races left. I am thinking about the UK and Donington Park because this is my favourite track.

"I hope at Donington we win three races. If we start really strong and win the races, maybe we are putting pressure on Alvaro."