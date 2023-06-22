In a repeat of this time last season, Rinaldi’s factory Ducati WorldSBK seat is being linked with several names including the likes of rival Axel Bassani and MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Rinaldi, who has been closer to Alvaro Bautista in terms of outright speed so far in 2023, has been let down by a lack of consistency which is why rumours surrounding his seat are persisting.

More often than not Rinaldi has been slightly more competitive than Bassani, however, mistakes are a big reason as to why the Motocorsa Ducati rider is 27 points clear of Rinaldi in the standings.

Rinaldi was picked in favour of Bassani last season, and although consistency needs to be added, that could very well be the case again for 2024.

However, more options seem to be at Ducati’s disposal this time around as Di Giannantonio has been linked with a move across from MotoGP.

There’s also Danilo Petrucci who has made it known that riding for the factory team would be his preference, albeit current results don’t seem to indicate that the two-time MotoGP race winner will be in contention.

For Rinaldi, the next two rounds could be make-or-break as it relates to his future with the Aruba.it Ducati outfit, but should he be replaced, the 27-year-old has confirmed he has other options.

Asked by WorldSBK.com whether he has any idea of where his future lies, Rinaldi said: "No, at the moment we’re still talking. I think that I will talk about my future after Imola.

"For now, I’m focused on Donington and Imola. For sure, after Imola, I will know what my future will be.

"I want to continue with the team but there are other options on the table. My goal is to remain here and if the team is happy to continue with me, this is my priority."