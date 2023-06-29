Kawasaki retain Alex Lowes for 2024 WorldSBK season

With Rea being the first rider confirmed for the 2024 season after signing a multi-year deal midway through last season, all eyes were on the second factory seat at Kawasaki.

Lowes, who has been closer to Rea in terms of pace compared to the previous three seasons, has signed a one-year deal which puts him in line with the likes of Rea and current world champion Alvaro Bautista to be free agents after next season.

"I’m super excited to continue my relationship with Kawasaki into the 2024 WorldSBK season," said Lowes. "My motivation to achieve the best results possible on the ZX-10RR has never been stronger.

"The number one goal now is to focus on the remainder of the current season, starting with my home race weekend at Donington Park.

"It is really nice to have confirmation that I will be racing with Kawasaki again agreed in time for my home round.

"I will enjoy it all the more because of that. I want to offer a big thank you to everyone at KMC, KME and all the crew at KRT for their great support in the past and their continuing belief in me. I look forward to working alongside them again next season."

Rea “full of optimism” ahead of home WorldSBK round

Still without a victory in 2023, Rea’s best opportunity could come this weekend due to the fact that Donington Park has traditionally been a strong circuit for both he and Kawasaki, whereas for Bautista and Ducati it’s been a venue that has come more trouble than success.

Following a private test in Aragon where noises coming out of Kawasaki and Rea were that it was a very positive one, Rea said this heading into his home round.

"I’m full of optimism; we’ve had good results at Donington Park in the past and coming here after a test last week at Aragon, where we were able to understand some new items and keep working on our pace in the hotter conditions.

"I’m looking forward to the weekend, they’ve resurfaced the circuit which could throw some curveballs.

"It sounds like the grip level is very high but the surface is also very abrasive, but we’ll work like normal on Friday.

"We’ve always been able to get away with the softer tyre here at Donington Park with the SCQ and SCX but we need to understand tyre choice too. It’ll be a busy day tomorrow.

"The test was split in two parts; we tried some new electronics items that we can use straight away and other items that we might not see but can be used by KMC to develop in the future.

"Alex has been an amazing teammate, we’ve battled on track very hard – recently at Mandalika – and he always gives 110%. He’s a great team player and the atmosphere is good. For me, it was normal that he continues and it’s nice now it is official."