Of course, BMW and Redding could negotiate a new deal, but with 2021 WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu joining the team next season, doubts about whether Redding will continue with BMW remain.

July 15th is the day when Redding’s option to extend his deal with the German manufacturer runs out.

Linked loosely with Kawasaki and Yamaha, both options could be tempting if Redding does indeed move on, however, the focus for the British rider is performing well in front of his home fans this weekend.

"I’m looking forward to my home round at Donington Park. Last year, it went well there for us and I would like to achieve similar results this time," said Redding.

"That would be great in front of my home crowd. There is a new track surface so we need to see how that reacts with the tyres."

On the other side of the garage, Donington Park specialist Tom Sykes is once again replacing the injured Michael Van Der Mark.

Sykes added: "I am very much looking forward to Donington Park. It’s my home race and a circuit that I enjoy. It’s also the home race for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team.

"Not only that, on the BMW in the past I’ve had some success there so we have that in mind and with what we learnt at Misano we can hopefully make the base setting of the BMW M 1000 RR a bit more suited to me.

"I’ve had a good chat with my crew-chief Marcus Eschenbacher in between with some ideas for Donington so I am really looking forward to the possibilities.

"We’ve also had some fantastic weather here in the UK and if that can continue into the weekend, I can imagine that it can provide excellent racing for the fans. Fingers crossed for a successful weekend."