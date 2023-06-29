Bautista recently tested the factory Ducati MotoGP bike during a two-day test at Misano, and after impressing the likes of Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall’Igna, a second outing in the form of a test of wildcard has not been ruled out for the WorldSBK star.

But before that, Bautista is back in WorldSBK action this weekend as he attempts to continue his near-perfect start to the 2023 campaign.

14 wins out of 15 makes him the clear favourite to dominate again at Donington Park, however, the British circuit is the only venue on the calendar that he’s not won at.

"We arrive at Donington Park and maybe it’s been a difficult race for us in the past," began Bautista. "Every year is different, and anything can happen. I’m looking forward to this weekend.

"The track has been resurfaced; the layout is amazing; it’s one of the best tracks in the world. From my first time here 20 years ago, I loved it.

"It’s a track that with Ducati, I’ve never enjoyed as others, I look forward to trying to have a good feeling that we had in the first rounds of the season."

Should Bautista complete a fourth consecutive hat-trick (fifth of the season) should it happen, then it will be the biggest statement he's made all season given previous results at Donington Park.

The good thing for Bautista is that he can afford to lose points to Toprak Razgatlioglu as he leads the Yamaha rider by 86 points.

Regarding his MotoGP test and possible plans going forward to test the bike again, Bautista added: "The test was two days with a lot of fun on the bike. I had really good feedback and I could adapt very quickly to a MotoGP style with the engine, the power, the brakes, the tyres and the frames; they’re very different to WorldSBK.

"The feeling with bike was really good. At the moment, there is no plan for the future. I’ve requested that Ducati change some items on the bike specifically for my ergonomics because I felt the bike was a bit big for me.

"I don’t know if Ducati made this change, but maybe we can re-test and try again to see If I can feel even better."